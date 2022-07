EAST AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — Saturday morning, Starbucks workers at the Transit Commons store announced they are going strike.

They said they have been bullied, threatened, and harassed by corporate. Starbucks Workers United said the store at Transit Commons is closed because of the strike. According to the union, that store recently voted to unionize, with a vote of 11-to-1.

News 4 has reached out to Starbucks for a comment and is waiting to hear back.