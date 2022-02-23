Unionization votes at 3 area Starbucks stores delayed

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It’s going to be a bit longer before three local Starbucks stores find out if they were successful in unionizing.

Wednesday’s the day when votes on unionization at three local cafes were scheduled to be revealed. Specifically, the count was set for 1 p.m., but the National Labor Relations Board says it’s going to be delayed.

Starbucks appealed the NLRB order to hold the election. The NLRB has not ruled on that appeal. Therefore, the ballots were impounded and the count was postponed.

The three stores are located in Amherst (Sheridan and Bailey), Cheektowaga (Walden and Anderson) and Depew (Transit and French). They’re looking to join stores on Elmwood Avenue in Buffalo and Genesee Street in Cheektowaga in unionizing.

Not only are those two stores the only unionized Starbucks in western New York; they’re the only two of nearly 9,000 in the whole country. But across the U.S., employees at more than 100 stores are trying to unionize, too, Starbucks Workers United says.

Employees at the Amherst, Depew and Cheektowaga locations mentioned above had until Tuesday to get their ballots in, with confidence brewing amongst some staff.

Daniel Rojas, an Amherst worker who’s in support of the efforts, said “I still think that our store will win on Wednesday.”

Just days after the start of the new year, workers at the nation’s first unionized Starbucks, on Elmwood Avenue, walked off the job. Starbucks Workers United says it was due to “unsafe working conditions.”

The store became unionized the month prior.

To unionize, a store needs a majority vote, which means just over 50 percent. Another area Starbucks tried to unionize, but was unsuccessful. That one’s located on Camp Road in Hamburg.

It’s not clear when the results of the votes regarding the Amherst, Cheektowaga and Depew stores will be revealed.