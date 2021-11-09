Three more Buffalo Starbucks locations join unionization effort

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) – Three more Buffalo-area Starbucks locations are joining the effort to unionize, organizing group Starbucks Workers United announced Tuesday, bringing the total to six.

The local Starbucks workers are attempting to become the first locations in the country to unionize.

The locations joining the organizing effort are: Sheridan Drive & Bailey Avenue in Amherst, Walden Avenue & Anderson Road in Cheektowaga and a Depew location at Transit & French roads.

Union ballots for the first three locations attempting to unionize are scheduled to be sent out Wednesday. Those locations are Elmwood Village, Genesee Street in Cheektowaga by the airport, and Camp Road in Hamburg. Starbucks has asked the National Labor Relations Board to delay the mailing of those ballots.

The Walden & Anderson location in Cheektowaga was one of the two locations Starbucks temporarily closed last month, saying the location would be used for training. No workers lost their jobs in the closures.

