WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — 10 ballots in the vote over a local Starbucks’ unionization are still contested.

So far, the vote at the Sheridan Drive location in Williamsville is 6 to 3. If the vote turns out in favor of those pushing to unionize, this could become the seventh of 20 local stores to do so.

Here are the others who have voted to unionize:

Elmwood Avenue in Buffalo

Genesee Street in Cheektowaga

Walden Avenue and Anderson Road, Cheektowaga

Sheridan Drive and N. Bailey Avenue, Amherst

Transit Road and French Road, Depew

Delaware Avenue and W. Chippewa Street, Buffalo

This store is located at Williamsville Plaza, near Essjay Road. According to Starbucks Workers United, the organizing group, the store has a nearly 80-percent turnover rate, with only five of last summer’s baristas still employed there.

“This movement began in Buffalo over six months ago and Starbucks has thrown everything they can to try to stop our efforts, including Rossann Williams, the President of Starbucks North America, leading a team of corporate representatives and managers to spy, intimidate, and threaten workers,” barista Casey Moore said.

To unionize, a store needs a majority vote, which means just over 50 percent. Buffalo’s Elmwood Avenue location was the first in the nation to do so.

Starbucks Workers United says roughly one-third of the more than 250 stores that have filed for union elections have voted to unionize, so far. According to them, two other local stores located at East Robinson and Transit Commons in Amherst will vote in the coming weeks.