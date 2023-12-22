We’re sorry!

Skip to content
News 4 Buffalo
Buffalo
26°
WATCH NOW
News 4 Wake Up!
Sign Up
Buffalo
26°
WATCH NOW
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Your Local Election Headquarters
National News
Around New York State
Crime, Cops & Courts
Education
Buffalo Supermarket Mass Shooting
Call 4 Action
News 4 Investigates
Wake Up!
Health & Covid
Entertainment
Politics from The Hill
Automotive News
Top Stories
Erie County Legislature to hold first meeting of …
Video
Top Stories
Kenmore nursing home workers approve new 17-month …
Common Council pushes Water Board for answers on …
Video
Parents lament challenge of finding childcare in …
Video
Pridgen reflects on his Buffalo Common Council tenure
Video
4Warn Weather
7-Day Forecast
Current Radar
Interactive Radar
Today’s Forecast
Closings 4 You
Live Traffic Map – Sponsored by The Barnes Firm
Current WNY Temperatures
Dew Point and Heat Index
Canadian Conditions
Sports
Buffalo Bills 🏈
Buffalo Sabres 🏒
New Bills Stadium
Bills Mafia
UB Bulls & College Sports
High School Sports
Scholar Athlete
Nominate a Scholar Athlete
Buffalo Bisons & Baseball ⚾
Buffalo Bandits 🥍
National Sports
McDermott: Defend Your Skin
Bills Make Me Wanna Give
The Big Game
Top Stories
Bills’ Pro Bowl picks: RB James Cook, LT Dion Dawkins
Video
Top Stories
St. Joe’s mourns longtime AD Joe Wolf
Video
Bills trade for Rasul Douglas paying off in playoff …
What’s a trip to Florida for the Bills game going …
How to watch Bills vs. Dolphins on Sunday night
Video
Community
Contests
Things To Do in Buffalo & WNY
Remarkable Women 2024
Festival Fridays
How to donate to Coats 4 Kids
Ready 4 The Weekend
Events Calendar
Volunteer for Call 4 Action
Wake Up! Wags
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Press Releases
Top Stories
Kissing Bridge opens for the season despite warm …
Video
Top Stories
How to be part of the 9% who stick to New Year’s …
Video
Community rallies for family after Christmas house …
Video
Today is deadline to apply for Erie Co. dispatcher …
Kwanzaa events begin Tuesday night in Buffalo
Video
Watch News 4
Watch News 4 Online
Secondary Stream
Third Stream
Special Live Coverage
Tower Cam
TV Listings
The CW23
Live Traffic Map – Sponsored by The Barnes Firm
Daytime Buffalo
Latest Episodes
Be Our Guest
Contests
Recipes
Facebook Page
Top Stories
Daytime Buffalo: Jan. 3, 2024
Top Stories
Daytime Buffalo: Jan 2, 2023
Video
Top Stories
Daytime Buffalo: Dec. 28, 2023
Video
Daytime Buffalo: Dec. 27, 2023
Video
Daytime Buffalo: Dec. 26, 2023
Video
Daytime Buffalo: Dec. 22, 2023
Video
Found It On 4
Found It On 4
Report It!
Get our Email Newsletters
Buffalo Gas Prices
New York Lottery Results
Wake Up! Birthdays
Jobs 4 Buffalo
What’s Trending
News 4 on Instagram
Where To Get Vaccinated
Bills Mafia
2024 Total Solar Eclipse
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Get our Email Newsletters
Work For Us
Find a Job
Post a Job
News 4 Mobile Apps
Register/Report Closing
Important FAQ for WIVB/WNLO Antenna Viewers
Captioning Concerns
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Privacy Policy
About BestReviews
Regional News Partners
Search
Please enter a search term.
We’re sorry!
The page you are looking for can’t be found.
The story, page, or video you were trying to access may have been moved.
There might have been a typo in the link you used to get here.
search News 4 Buffalo
Search
Please enter a search term.