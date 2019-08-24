Skip to content
News 4 Buffalo
Buffalo
69°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime
Call 4 Action
Child Victims Act
NY Capitol News
Around New York
National
Buffalo’s Best
4 the Web Exclusive
The Highest Honor
What’s Trending
Mel’s Mutts
Health
Top Stories
Another Buffalo Priest named in civil lawsuit
Top Stories
Son of ex-NFL player accused of murdering parents arrested
Kittens being treated after accidentally being struck by weed eater
Cocaine worth more than $1 million found in banana shipments at Washington state grocery stores
High school sweethearts killed in car crash minutes after getting married
4 Warn Weather
Current Radar
Interactive Radar
Closings and Delays
Today’s Forecast
7-Day Forecast
Current Conditions
Dew Point and Heat Index
Marine Forecast
Canadian Conditions
Sports
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Sabres
UB Bulls
Scholar Athlete
Ready 4 School
Community
Contests
Events Calendar
Wake Up! Birthdays
Buffalo Now
Watch Live
Watch News 4 Now
Secondary Live Stream
TV Listings
CW23
Live Traffic Map
Report It!
Found It On 4
About Us
Meet the Team
Work For Us
Contact Us
Important FAQ for WIVB/WNLO Antenna Viewers
Captioning Concerns
Advertise With Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
Running With the Bulls – UB Football season preview at 5:30
Be the Match
UB linebacker helps give the gift of life through “Be The Match” program
Trending Stories
New priest named in civil lawsuit under Child Victims Act
Cocaine worth more than $1 million found in banana shipments at Washington state grocery stores
Police: 93-year-old woman dies of ‘broken heart’ after confronting thieves in her home
High school sweethearts killed in car crash minutes after getting married
Arrest made in hit-and-run that injured volunteer firefighter
Don't Miss
How much privacy should consumers have to give up for a credit card?
Who pays when a city-owned tree damages your house?
How does a priest get reinstated with three allegations of sexual abuse and a failed polygraph?
What’s in Poloncarz’s book detailing stadium lease negotiations with the Bills?
Friend describes ‘very happy couple’ before Cheektowaga tragedy
Kenmore woman dies after battle with West Nile virus
Her municipal housing apartment is making her sick