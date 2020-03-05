Skip to content
News 4 Buffalo
Kenmore
38°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime
Call 4 Action
Coronavirus
Around New York
Child Victims Act
Nursing Home Ratings in NY
Mel’s Mutts
4 the Web Exclusive
Women Leading WNY
Buffalo’s Best
Buffalo Behind the Scenes
Border Report Tour
NY Capitol News
Top Stories
Report ranks NYS 4th in highest percentage of six-figure jobs in U.S.
Top Stories
Pope names WNY native archbishop of Atlanta
“Buffalo Believes In Nashville” shirts to benefit tornado victims
Video
Crews respond to bathroom fire at Bennett High School
Warren ends 2020 presidential bid after Super Tuesday rout
4 Warn Weather
Current Radar
Interactive Radar
Closings 4 You
Today’s Forecast
7-Day Forecast
Current Conditions
Canadian Conditions
Science With Stevie
Video
Sports
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Sabres
UB Bulls
High School Sports
Scholar Athlete
Chase for the Championship
Masters Report
Community
Contests
Buffalo’s Remarkable Women for 2020
Events Calendar
The Mel Robbins Show
Pledge of Allegiance
4-Mented in WNY
Wake Up! Birthdays
Buffalo Now
Watch Live
Watch News 4 Now
Secondary Stream
TV Listings
CW23
Live Traffic Map
Report It!
Found It On 4
About Us
Meet the Team
Work For Us
Contact Us
Register/Report Closing
Closings 4 You Text Alerts
Important FAQ for WIVB/WNLO Antenna Viewers
Captioning Concerns
Advertise With Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
News 4 at Noon
bloody mary fest
Buffalo Bloody Mary Fest is back for fifth year
Video
Trending Stories
Police identify woman shot, killed inside Cheektowaga 7-Eleven
Video
Off-campus incident leads to early end of St. Joe’s hockey season
Video
Watch News 4 Now
‘The BFLO District’ revitalizes Eastern Hills Mall
Video
Generous sunshine gives way to a snowy Friday
Video
Fire destroys Lancaster chiropractic business
Video
CBP cracking down to prevent spread of Coronavirus
Video
Coronavirus test results come back negative for Buffalo-area residents
Stories of Service
Veteran Golfers Association at The Greenbrier
Video
Legendary Naval officer's son recalls resilient father
Video
Sen. Shelley Moore Capito thanks veterans
Video
Local therapeutic riding center helps veterans in need
Video
Veterans Voices: Citizen Sailor serves the community as a veteran of the newsroom and the Navy
Video
Johnnie Williams - Vietnam War to War on Terror
Video
Lee Mitchelson - Vietnam War
Video
Don't Miss
Jerry Sullivan: My new assignment is unmistakably old school
Niagara County Sheriff’s Captain paves the way for women
Video
Some say Gosy fallout created ‘clinical abandonment’
Video
Ten years after North Collins torture-murder, family still seeking justice
Video
Peace Bridge traffic drops 38% since debate about building new one
Video
Attorney fires off letter to Gowanda residents seeking more complaints
Video
Fighting to walk again
Video