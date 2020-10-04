Skip to content
News 4 Buffalo
Kenmore
53°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime
Call 4 Action
Coronavirus
Around New York
National
Your Election Headquarters
Return to Class
Child Victims Act
Mel’s Mutts
4 the Web Exclusive
Women Leading WNY
Hispanic Heritage Month
Good News With Gabby
Buffalo’s Best
Buffalo Behind the Scenes
NY Capitol News
Top Stories
President Trump expected to spend Sunday night at Walter Reed
Video
Buffalo Veteran distills new local bourbon to honor the fallen
Video
Bills continue to monitor Titans’ COVID-19 cases as Tennessee next on schedule
Butler’s big night helps Heat cut Lakers’ Finals lead to 2-1
4 Warn Weather
Current Radar
Interactive Radar
Closings 4 You
Today’s Forecast
7-Day Forecast
Current Conditions
Marine Forecast
Canadian Conditions
Video
Sports
Buffalo Bills
NFL on CBS: “My Team” Campaign
Buffalo Sabres
UB Bulls
High School Sports
Scholar Athlete
NFL Draft
Chase for the Championship
Community
Contests
Buffalo’s Remarkable Women for 2020
Events Calendar
Make-A-Wish
The Mel Robbins Show
Pledge of Allegiance
4-Mented in WNY
Wake Up! Birthdays
Heroes 4 Buffalo
Buffalo Now
Walk MS
Help 4 Western New York
Saluting Seniors
Watch Live
Watch News 4 Now
Secondary Stream
Newsfeed Now
TV Listings
CW23
Live Traffic Map
Report It!
Found It On 4
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Register/Report Closing
News 4 Mobile Apps
Important FAQ for WIVB/WNLO Antenna Viewers
Captioning Concerns
Advertise With Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
Bourbon
Buffalo Veteran distills new local bourbon to honor the fallen
Video
Trending Stories
Cellino confirms Steve Barnes, niece Elizabeth Barnes die in Genesee County plane crash
Video
Watch News 4 Now
Missing 20-year-old Mansfield man found dead
Video
‘I get it’: Trump says he’s ‘learned a lot’ about coronavirus
Video
Biden nominated for Nobel Peace Prize
NTSB urged to send staffer to prominent attorney crash site
Cloudy with isolated showers today, some sunshine back early this week
Video
Buffalo Veteran distills new local bourbon to honor the fallen
Video
Don't Miss
Buffalo Veteran distills new local bourbon to honor the fallen
Video
Biden nominated for Nobel Peace Prize
‘I get it’: Trump says he’s ‘learned a lot’ about coronavirus
Video
Campaign says Biden tests negative for virus
‘They broke the rules’: Chris Wallace calls out Trump family, chief of staff for not wearing masks at debate
Video
Watch: Trump surprises supporters gathered outside Walter Reed
Video
Missing 20-year-old Mansfield man found dead
Video