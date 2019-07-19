Skip to content
News 4 Buffalo
Buffalo
81°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime
Call 4 Action
NY Capitol News
Around New York
National
D.C. Bureau
Buffalo’s Best
4 the Web Exclusive
The Highest Honor
What’s Trending
Mel’s Mutts
Health
Top Stories
Jamestown man drowns in Town of Westfield
Top Stories
Niagara County Industrial Development Agency board taking “second look” at funding for planned Niagara Falls surf club
Panhandling law considered in the Town of Niagara
What to do about suspicious orders is focus in opioid case
‘Go back’? Omar and the squad are building strength at home
4 Warn Weather
Current Radar
Interactive Radar
Closings and Delays
Today’s Forecast
7-Day Forecast
Current Conditions
Marine Forecast
Canadian Conditions
Sports
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Sabres
UB Bulls
Scholar Athlete
Community
Contests
Events Calendar
Wake Up! Birthdays
Buffalo Now
Watch Live
Watch News 4 Now
Secondary Live Stream
TV Listings
CW23
Live Traffic Map
Report It!
Found It On 4
About Us
Meet the Team
Work For Us
Contact Us
Captioning Concerns
Advertise With Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Search
Search
Search
Buffalo Baseball Hall of Fame
Former Bisons catcher Brian Dorsett elected to Buffalo Baseball HOF
Don't Miss
Buffalo developer sues Village of Alden
Williamsville woman in hospice gets sweet surprise on husband’s 91st birthday
Man caught on video stealing charity money in South Buffalo
Niagara Falls girl with cerebral palsy wins big at beauty pageant
Is the state holding your money?
‘Free grant’ from the government cost him $600
32 dog-friendly patios in Buffalo