Skip to content
News 4 Buffalo
Kenmore
38°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime
Call 4 Action
NY Capitol News
Around New York
Border Report Tour
Child Victims Act
Mel’s Mutts
4 the Web Exclusive
Women Leading WNY
Buffalo’s Best
National
What’s Trending
Top Stories
With new law, FCC hopes to make ‘significant dent’ in robocall crackdown
Top Stories
Need more reusable bags? Here’s how to make your own
Western New York military family unexpectedly spends time with Josh Allen’s family before playoff game
Governor admits ‘adjustments’ to criminal justice reform may need to be made
“Pink Tax” ban included in Cuomo’s State of the State address this week
4 Warn Weather
Current Radar
Interactive Radar
Closings 4 You
Today’s Forecast
7-Day Forecast
Current Conditions
Canadian Conditions
Winter Weather Special
Science With Stevie
Snowvember: Five Years Later
Video
Sports
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Sabres
UB Bulls
High School Sports
Scholar Athlete
The Big Game
Chase for the Championship
Community
Contests
Events Calendar
Hidden History: Black History Month
Remarkable Women
The Mel Robbins Show
4-Mented in WNY
Wake Up! Birthdays
Buffalo Now
Watch Live
Watch News 4 Now
Secondary Stream
TV Listings
CW23
Live Traffic Map
Report It!
Found It On 4
About Us
Meet the Team
Work For Us
Contact Us
Register/Report Closing
Closings 4 You Text Alerts
Important FAQ for WIVB/WNLO Antenna Viewers
Captioning Concerns
Advertise With Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
No charges to be brought against Fr. Jeffrey Nowak after allegations by former seminarian
buffalo waterkeeper
Need more reusable bags? Here’s how to make your own
Trending Stories
Western New York military family unexpectedly spends time with Josh Allen’s family before playoff game
Gov. Andrew Cuomo helps pull man from car wreck
Sunshine returns Tuesday; next chance for snow will be Wednesday
Orleans County man drowns while fly fishing with grandfather
Earthquake occurs in the Adirondacks
Watch News 4 Now
Wegmans to eliminate plastic bags in NY stores
Two men charged with attempting to meet teens for sex through social media
Stories of Service
Veteran Golfers Association at The Greenbrier
Video
Legendary Naval officer's son recalls resilient father
Video
Sen. Shelley Moore Capito thanks veterans
Video
Local therapeutic riding center helps veterans in need
Video
Veterans Voices: Citizen Sailor serves the community as a veteran of the newsroom and the Navy
Video
Johnnie Williams - Vietnam War to War on Terror
Video
Lee Mitchelson - Vietnam War
Video
Don't Miss
Bills fans seek help finding ashes pendant lost at game
Buffalo man sues police officers after being hit by cruiser on New Year’s Day 2017
Tenants’ rights get a boost with reform of state law
Former Tesla workers describe hostile workplace at Buffalo facility
Gowanda man will sue cops over ‘illegal search and seizure’
End of life dreams studied at Hospice Buffalo
News 4 sits down with Bills QB Josh Allen: ‘I’m going to try to be as good of a person I can off the field’