Skip to content
News 4 Buffalo
Buffalo
70°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime
Call 4 Action
NY Capitol News
Around New York
National
Buffalo’s Best
4 the Web Exclusive
The Highest Honor
What’s Trending
Mel’s Mutts
Health
Top Stories
US teen’s mom: ‘Heartbroken’ for Italian officer’s death
Top Stories
Study: New York is the 6th most expensive state for child care
Man facing charges in 2017 hit-and-run
Sen. Rand Paul: I’d help fund ticket to send Omar to Somalia
4-year-old boy from Monroe County drowns in Adirondacks
4 Warn Weather
Current Radar
Interactive Radar
Closings and Delays
Today’s Forecast
7-Day Forecast
Current Conditions
Marine Forecast
Canadian Conditions
Sports
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Sabres
UB Bulls
Scholar Athlete
Community
Contests
Events Calendar
Wake Up! Birthdays
Buffalo Now
Watch Live
Watch News 4 Now
Secondary Live Stream
TV Listings
CW23
Live Traffic Map
Report It!
Found It On 4
About Us
Meet the Team
Work For Us
Contact Us
Important FAQ for WIVB/WNLO Antenna Viewers
Captioning Concerns
Advertise With Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
2
Next Alert
Live Now
Live Now
LIVE update from Bills training camp
1
of
/
2
Live Now
Our guide with crucial info for WIVB and WNLO viewers who watch via antenna
2
of
/
2
LIVE update from Bills training camp
Car Maintenance
Surviving winter gridlock: be prepared says AAA
Don't Miss
Rolling Hills attracts the paranormal
Equifax breach: Check for exposed data, get $125
Volunteers working to keep the peace after Buffalo summer school dismisses at McKinley High School
WATCH: David Bellavia given Key to the City in Batavia
Voter fraud tops concerns with Green Light law
WATCH: Andrew and Erica are having a boy!
Buffalo developer sues Village of Alden