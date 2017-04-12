Skip to content
News 4 Buffalo
Buffalo
70°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime
Call 4 Action
NY Capitol News
Around New York
National
Buffalo’s Best
4 the Web Exclusive
The Highest Honor
What’s Trending
Mel’s Mutts
Health
Top Stories
France won’t scrap tax on tech giants, despite Trump threats
Top Stories
Moscow police arrest scores ahead of election protest
Italy detains 2 American teens in slaying of Rome policeman
Myriad election systems complicate efforts to stop hackers
Taliban vows future Afghanistan won’t be terrorists’ hotbed
4 Warn Weather
Current Radar
Interactive Radar
Closings and Delays
Today’s Forecast
7-Day Forecast
Current Conditions
Marine Forecast
Canadian Conditions
Sports
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Sabres
UB Bulls
Scholar Athlete
Community
Contests
Events Calendar
Wake Up! Birthdays
Buffalo Now
Watch Live
Watch News 4 Now
Secondary Live Stream
TV Listings
CW23
Live Traffic Map
Report It!
Found It On 4
About Us
Meet the Team
Work For Us
Contact Us
Important FAQ for WIVB/WNLO Antenna Viewers
Captioning Concerns
Advertise With Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
Our guide with crucial info for WIVB and WNLO viewers who watch via antenna
Charter Communications
Some Spectrum customers seeing their bills jump
Don't Miss
Rolling Hills attracts the paranormal
Equifax breach: Check for exposed data, get $125
Volunteers working to keep the peace after Buffalo summer school dismisses at McKinley High School
WATCH: David Bellavia given Key to the City in Batavia
Voter fraud tops concerns with Green Light law
WATCH: Andrew and Erica are having a boy!
Buffalo developer sues Village of Alden