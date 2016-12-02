Skip to content
News 4 Buffalo
Buffalo
80°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime
Call 4 Action
NY Capitol News
Around New York
National
Buffalo’s Best
4 the Web Exclusive
The Highest Honor
What’s Trending
Mel’s Mutts
Health
Top Stories
Leaders of religious right balk at labeling Trump a racist
Top Stories
APNewsbreak: FBI: Amazon drivers part of major theft ring
Disputes between Seneca Nation and New York State taking toll on Thruway, says Reed
Senator Jacobs sponsors legislation making throwing water on police a felony
The Latest: Retailers denounce Trump’s new China tariffs
4 Warn Weather
Current Radar
Interactive Radar
Closings and Delays
Today’s Forecast
7-Day Forecast
Current Conditions
Marine Forecast
Canadian Conditions
Sports
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Sabres
UB Bulls
Scholar Athlete
Community
Contests
Events Calendar
Wake Up! Birthdays
Buffalo Now
Watch Live
Watch News 4 Now
Secondary Live Stream
TV Listings
CW23
Live Traffic Map
Report It!
Found It On 4
About Us
Meet the Team
Work For Us
Contact Us
Important FAQ for WIVB/WNLO Antenna Viewers
Captioning Concerns
Advertise With Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
Our guide with crucial info for WIVB and WNLO viewers who watch via antenna
Copper Wire
Voiceless and in the dark–new phone lines when power goes out
Trending Stories
Buffalo man admits to homicide on Grimes Street last June
Genesee County Sheriff: Man allegedly recorded girl changing in his camper at Kingdom Bound
Disputes between Seneca Nation and New York State taking toll on Thruway, says Reed
4 Observations from Bills Camp (8/1)
Maryland man set record with 72.8-pound mahi mahi
Don't Miss
Her municipal housing apartment is making her sick
WNY teen shares the runway with big-name models for major fashion companies
Rolling Hills attracts the paranormal
Equifax breach: Check for exposed data, get $125
Volunteers working to keep the peace after Buffalo summer school dismisses at McKinley High School
Voter fraud tops concerns with Green Light law
WATCH: Andrew and Erica are having a boy!