Skip to content
News 4 Buffalo
Kenmore
41°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime
Call 4 Action
NY Capitol News
Around New York
Child Victims Act
Nursing Home Ratings in NY
Mel’s Mutts
4 the Web Exclusive
Women Leading WNY
Buffalo’s Best
Buffalo Behind the Scenes
Border Report Tour
What’s Trending
Top Stories
Altuve nicked by pitch, Astros stars booed on road vs Tigers
Top Stories
Experts: Minority voters will have huge impact in Democratic primary
Video
Local barre studio owner offers special classes for bariatric patients
Video
MDOT superintendent helps woman deliver baby on side of I-20
Video
New speed zone on George Urban Blvd in Depew
Video
4 Warn Weather
Current Radar
Interactive Radar
Closings 4 You
Today’s Forecast
7-Day Forecast
Current Conditions
Canadian Conditions
Winter Weather Special
Science With Stevie
Snowvember: Five Years Later
Video
Sports
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Sabres
UB Bulls
High School Sports
Scholar Athlete
The Big Game
Chase for the Championship
Big Race – Daytona
Community
Contests
Events Calendar
Hidden History: Black History Month
Buffalo’s Remarkable Women for 2020
The Mel Robbins Show
Pledge of Allegiance
4-Mented in WNY
Wake Up! Birthdays
Buffalo Now
Watch Live
Watch News 4 Now
Secondary Stream
TV Listings
CW23
Live Traffic Map
Report It!
Found It On 4
About Us
Meet the Team
Work For Us
Contact Us
Register/Report Closing
Closings 4 You Text Alerts
Important FAQ for WIVB/WNLO Antenna Viewers
Captioning Concerns
Advertise With Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
depew
New speed zone on George Urban Blvd in Depew
Video
Trending Stories
State Police: Man buys $2 lotto ticket with $100 bill, gets back $150 in change
Thirteenth and final member of Buffalo gang convicted, say prosecutors
Video
East Aurora woman who drove drunk and struck 9-year-old gets probation
Family of man who committed suicide inside Wende Correctional Facility is suing
Sturgeon Point Marina blocked by tons of washed up sand
Video
4 Warn Weather
Rain, some flakes tonight; unsettled through end of the week
Video
A group in Niagara County wants a school district to release records from 50 years ago to prove illnesses are linked to toxic site
Video
Stories of Service
Veteran Golfers Association at The Greenbrier
Video
Legendary Naval officer's son recalls resilient father
Video
Sen. Shelley Moore Capito thanks veterans
Video
Local therapeutic riding center helps veterans in need
Video
Veterans Voices: Citizen Sailor serves the community as a veteran of the newsroom and the Navy
Video
Johnnie Williams - Vietnam War to War on Terror
Video
Lee Mitchelson - Vietnam War
Video
Don't Miss
Peace Bridge traffic drops 38% since debate about building new one
Video
Attorney fires off letter to Gowanda residents seeking more complaints
Video
Fighting to walk again
Video
New video, sound shows chaos of City Grill murders
Video
Speed cameras: Will they be effective?
Video
4 Warn Weather Team first in WNY to use New York’s ‘Mesonet’
Video
Buffalo Police Internal Affairs To Probe New Year’s Day 2017 Incident
Video