Breaking News
Breaking News
Two bodies found following Allegany County fire, 17-year-old person of interest in custody
Closings
Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.
DNA
Western New York leaders eager to use genealogy testing to solve violent crime
Two bodies found following Allegany County fire, 17-year-old who left scene in custody
Amazon releases list of Black Friday deals
Watch News 4 Now
It looks like weed, but it’s not: Law enforcement warns of fentanyl disguised as cannabis
Country star Sam Hunt arrested for DUI in East Nashville
Strong wind gusts develop overnight, lakeshore flood potential
Buffalo school lockouts lifted as police investigate shooting
Grandmother of 4-year-old student found with marijuana tells police it belonged to her
Veteran Golfers Association at The Greenbrier
Legendary Naval officer's son recalls resilient father
Sen. Shelley Moore Capito thanks veterans
Local therapeutic riding center helps veterans in need
Veterans Voices: Citizen Sailor serves the community as a veteran of the newsroom and the Navy
Johnnie Williams - Vietnam War to War on Terror
Lee Mitchelson - Vietnam War
Gowanda man will sue cops over ‘illegal search and seizure’
Mary Wilson: Tending Ralph Wilson’s legacy
‘Wings’ organization gives hope to those fighting to survive: ‘We are so thankful to have them’
End of life dreams studied at Hospice Buffalo
News 4 sits down with Bills QB Josh Allen: ‘I’m going to try to be as good of a person I can off the field’
Deputy fights back against Erie County Sheriff’s Office
Bitter custody battle sends mother, children into hiding as father continues frantic search