Skip to content
News 4 Buffalo
Kenmore
50°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime
Call 4 Action
Coronavirus
Around New York
Child Victims Act
Nursing Home Ratings in NY
Mel’s Mutts
4 the Web Exclusive
Women Leading WNY
Buffalo’s Best
Buffalo Behind the Scenes
Border Report Tour
NY Capitol News
Top Stories
Answers to questions about new coronavirus antibody studies
Top Stories
Niagara Falls to be lit in blue Friday night for National Child Abuse Prevention Month
SEC smashes record for most NFL draft picks in 1st round
U.S. states build stockpiles of malaria drug touted by Trump
Despite pandemic, global geopolitical currents stay strong
4 Warn Weather
Current Radar
Interactive Radar
Closings 4 You
Today’s Forecast
7-Day Forecast
Current Conditions
Canadian Conditions
Science With Stevie
Video
Sports
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Sabres
UB Bulls
High School Sports
Scholar Athlete
NFL Draft
Chase for the Championship
Masters Report
Community
Contests
Buffalo’s Remarkable Women for 2020
Events Calendar
The Mel Robbins Show
Pledge of Allegiance
4-Mented in WNY
Wake Up! Birthdays
Heroes 4 Buffalo
Buffalo Now
Walk MS
Help 4 Western New York
Watch Live
Watch News 4 Now
Secondary Stream
TV Listings
CW23
Live Traffic Map
Report It!
Found It On 4
About Us
Meet the Team
Work For Us
Contact Us
Register/Report Closing
News 4 Mobile Apps
Important FAQ for WIVB/WNLO Antenna Viewers
Captioning Concerns
Advertise With Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
4
Next Alert
Coronavirus
Coronavirus
NY voters to receive absentee applications in the mail
1
of
/
4
Coronavirus
NYS releases results of coronavirus antibody tests
2
of
/
4
Coronavirus
See the latest Erie County coronavirus numbers here
3
of
/
4
Coronavirus
Here is a list of essential services in NYS
4
of
/
4
Live Now
Live Now
Erie County leaders provide an update on local coronavirus cases
Closings
Closings
There are currently 307 active closings. Click for more details.
donation
Eminem donates “mom’s spaghetti” to Detroit health care workers
Trending Stories
Buffalo man could spend life in prison if convicted of gun, drug charges
Secondary Stream
Roswell Park’s Infection Control Coordinator says stop wearing medical gloves
Video
Clothing company offering a free mask to every American ‘so we can stop this thing in its tracks’
Video
NY voters to receive absentee applications in the mail
Video
Watch News 4 Now
4 Warn Weather
Attorneys plan workers’ compensation claims on behalf of nursing home workers they say contracted coronavirus
Video
Stories of Service
Veteran Golfers Association at The Greenbrier
Video
Legendary Naval officer's son recalls resilient father
Video
Sen. Shelley Moore Capito thanks veterans
Video
Local therapeutic riding center helps veterans in need
Video
Veterans Voices: Citizen Sailor serves the community as a veteran of the newsroom and the Navy
Video
Johnnie Williams - Vietnam War to War on Terror
Video
Lee Mitchelson - Vietnam War
Video
Don't Miss
Some employees scared about working during coronavirus pandemic
A list of essential services defined by New York State
Video
Fantasy Island for sale, owners on the hook for undisclosed amount
Video
Ten years after North Collins torture-murder, family still seeking justice
Video
Peace Bridge traffic drops 38% since debate about building new one
Video
Attorney fires off letter to Gowanda residents seeking more complaints
Video
New video, sound shows chaos of City Grill murders
Video