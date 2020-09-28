Skip to content
News 4 Buffalo
Kenmore
75°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime
Call 4 Action
Coronavirus
Around New York
National
Your Election Headquarters
Return to Class
Child Victims Act
Mel’s Mutts
4 the Web Exclusive
Women Leading WNY
Hispanic Heritage Month
Good News With Gabby
Buffalo’s Best
Buffalo Behind the Scenes
NY Capitol News
Top Stories
Case against Buffalo man charged with murder of 17-month-old will go to grand jury
Video
Salty lake, ponds may be gurgling beneath South Pole on Mars
WATCH: News 4 interviews Red Cross volunteer Rachael Snyder during telethon
Video
Google Maps rolls out COVID-19 tracking feature
Video
4 Warn Weather
Current Radar
Interactive Radar
Closings 4 You
Today’s Forecast
7-Day Forecast
Current Conditions
Marine Forecast
Canadian Conditions
Video
Sports
Buffalo Bills
NFL on CBS: “My Team” Campaign
Buffalo Sabres
UB Bulls
High School Sports
Scholar Athlete
NFL Draft
Chase for the Championship
Community
Contests
Buffalo’s Remarkable Women for 2020
Events Calendar
Make-A-Wish
The Mel Robbins Show
Pledge of Allegiance
4-Mented in WNY
Wake Up! Birthdays
Heroes 4 Buffalo
Buffalo Now
Walk MS
Help 4 Western New York
Saluting Seniors
Watch Live
Watch News 4 Now
Secondary Stream
Newsfeed Now
TV Listings
CW23
Live Traffic Map
Report It!
Found It On 4
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Register/Report Closing
News 4 Mobile Apps
Important FAQ for WIVB/WNLO Antenna Viewers
Captioning Concerns
Advertise With Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
dumas
Case against Buffalo man charged with murder of 17-month-old will go to grand jury
Video
Trending Stories
Buffalo man charged with attempted murder, accused of firing shot at BPD SWAT member during search warrant execution
HUGE weather pattern change this week
Video
Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier: “It’s better for our team when we have balance”
Grandma dubbed ‘Zoom Karen’ goes viral after interrupting virtual class to blast BLM, Obama
Acts of hate rise among American teens
Poloncarz says posing for group photo without mask was ‘mistake’
Video
Man dies after fire on Clinton St. in West Seneca
Video
NY’s moratorium on COVID-related residential evictions extended through rest of 2020
Don't Miss
Canadian woman accused of trying to poison Pres. Trump charged with threatening to kill and injure president of the United States
Video
Niagara Falls superintendent of schools says 61 people potentially exposed to coronavirus at Maple Ave. Elementary School
Video
First positive COVID-19 case confirmed in Williamsville School District
Video
Impressive feat: 86-year-old woman and 90-year-old man log hundreds of miles during pandemic
Video
Maple Avenue Elementary School in Niagara Falls shuts down due to coronavirus
Video
Hispanic Heritage Council wants to expand reach beyond Buffalo’s West Side
Video
New York State looks to other NFL cities to determine when fans can return
Video