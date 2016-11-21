Skip to content
News 4 Buffalo
Buffalo
62°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime
Call 4 Action
NY Capitol News
Around New York
National
Buffalo’s Best
4 the Web Exclusive
The Highest Honor
What’s Trending
Mel’s Mutts
Health
Top Stories
Yemen officials: Al-Qaida kills at least 20 at military camp
Top Stories
China threatens countermeasures if Trump hikes tariffs
Landmark US-Russia arms control treaty is dead
Trump denounces Dems at rally, plays down race
Boris Johnson’s party suffers defeat in UK special election
4 Warn Weather
Current Radar
Interactive Radar
Closings and Delays
Today’s Forecast
7-Day Forecast
Current Conditions
Marine Forecast
Canadian Conditions
Sports
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Sabres
UB Bulls
Scholar Athlete
Community
Contests
Events Calendar
Wake Up! Birthdays
Buffalo Now
Watch Live
Watch News 4 Now
Secondary Live Stream
TV Listings
CW23
Live Traffic Map
Report It!
Found It On 4
About Us
Meet the Team
Work For Us
Contact Us
Important FAQ for WIVB/WNLO Antenna Viewers
Captioning Concerns
Advertise With Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
Our guide with crucial info for WIVB and WNLO viewers who watch via antenna
Fire Investigation
Lackawanna needs help after fighting and cleaning up fire
Trending Stories
FBI: Ohio bank robbery suspect wrote demand note on document with name, address
Story of Pancho Billa coming to print
Long Island man accused of hitting woman at a bus stop indicted
One year since the shooting death of a Buffalo mother of five
Erie County recognizes businesses that make life easier and more comfortable for new moms
Don't Miss
Her municipal housing apartment is making her sick
WNY teen shares the runway with big-name models for major fashion companies
Rolling Hills attracts the paranormal
Equifax breach: Check for exposed data, get $125
Volunteers working to keep the peace after Buffalo summer school dismisses at McKinley High School
Voter fraud tops concerns with Green Light law
WATCH: Andrew and Erica are having a boy!