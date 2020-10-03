Skip to content
News 4 Buffalo
Kenmore
53°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime
Call 4 Action
Coronavirus
Around New York
National
Your Election Headquarters
Return to Class
Child Victims Act
Mel’s Mutts
4 the Web Exclusive
Women Leading WNY
Hispanic Heritage Month
Good News With Gabby
Buffalo’s Best
Buffalo Behind the Scenes
NY Capitol News
Top Stories
From Trump to Pence: How the vice president could temporarily assume control
Buffalo Police investigating 2 shootings
Bishop-Timon reflects on passing of alumnus Steve Barnes
Pres. Trump COVID-19 update raises doubt about time of diagnosis, condition
4 Warn Weather
Current Radar
Interactive Radar
Closings 4 You
Today’s Forecast
7-Day Forecast
Current Conditions
Marine Forecast
Canadian Conditions
Video
Sports
Buffalo Bills
NFL on CBS: “My Team” Campaign
Buffalo Sabres
UB Bulls
High School Sports
Scholar Athlete
NFL Draft
Chase for the Championship
Community
Contests
Buffalo’s Remarkable Women for 2020
Events Calendar
Make-A-Wish
The Mel Robbins Show
Pledge of Allegiance
4-Mented in WNY
Wake Up! Birthdays
Heroes 4 Buffalo
Buffalo Now
Walk MS
Help 4 Western New York
Saluting Seniors
Watch Live
Watch News 4 Now
Secondary Stream
Newsfeed Now
TV Listings
CW23
Live Traffic Map
Report It!
Found It On 4
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Register/Report Closing
News 4 Mobile Apps
Important FAQ for WIVB/WNLO Antenna Viewers
Captioning Concerns
Advertise With Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
Godfrey Street
Buffalo Police investigating 2 shootings
Trending Stories
Watch News 4 Now
Cellino confirms Steve Barnes, niece die in Genesee County plane crash
Video
Buffalo’s legal community reacts to the loss of prominent attorney Steve Barnes
Video
5 things we know about President Trump’s medical status
Pres. Trump’s condition was ‘very concerning’ over the past day, source says
Video
NTSB will not travel to scene of plane crash that killed Steve Barns and niece Elizabeth
Gov. Cuomo to send President Trump, First Lady a ‘New York Cares’ package
Bishop-Timon reflects on passing of alumnus Steve Barnes
Don't Miss
From Trump to Pence: How the vice president could temporarily assume control
Bishop-Timon reflects on passing of alumnus Steve Barnes
Pres. Trump COVID-19 update raises doubt about time of diagnosis, condition
First couple’s positive COVID test results raising concern about presidential race
Video
NTSB will not travel to scene of plane crash that killed Steve Barns and niece Elizabeth
Buffalo’s legal community reacts to the loss of prominent attorney Steve Barnes
Video
New York AG announces no criminal charges to be filed in India Cummings’ death
Video