Skip to content
News 4 Buffalo
Kenmore
46°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime
Call 4 Action
Coronavirus
Around New York
Child Victims Act
Nursing Home Ratings in NY
Mel’s Mutts
4 the Web Exclusive
Women Leading WNY
Buffalo’s Best
Buffalo Behind the Scenes
Border Report Tour
NY Capitol News
Top Stories
Father receives diploma from 3-year-old son in adorable front yard graduation ceremony
Video
Top Stories
Supreme Court makes history holding arguments via phone in midst of coronavirus pandemic
Video
Police demonstrate safe way to dispose of single use gloves, masks
Video
Wearing a mask during a Hawaiian Airlines flight will be required
Lawmakers push for healthcare workers to receive same benefits as law enforcement, military
Video
4 Warn Weather
Current Radar
Interactive Radar
Closings 4 You
Today’s Forecast
7-Day Forecast
Current Conditions
Canadian Conditions
Science With Stevie
Video
Sports
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Sabres
UB Bulls
High School Sports
Scholar Athlete
NFL Draft
Chase for the Championship
Masters Report
Community
Contests
Buffalo’s Remarkable Women for 2020
Events Calendar
The Mel Robbins Show
Pledge of Allegiance
4-Mented in WNY
Wake Up! Birthdays
Heroes 4 Buffalo
Buffalo Now
Walk MS
Help 4 Western New York
Saluting Seniors
Watch Live
Watch News 4 Now
Secondary Stream
TV Listings
CW23
Live Traffic Map
Report It!
Found It On 4
About Us
Meet the Team
Work For Us
Contact Us
Register/Report Closing
News 4 Mobile Apps
Important FAQ for WIVB/WNLO Antenna Viewers
Captioning Concerns
Advertise With Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
2
Next Alert
Coronavirus
Coronavirus
Gov. Cuomo explains criteria for reopening, announces 1 million NYers have been tested
1
of
/
2
Coronavirus
Here is a list of essential services in NYS
2
of
/
2
Closings
Closings
There are currently 280 active closings. Click for more details.
graycliff
Graycliff to launch drive-through version of “Market at Graycliff” on Friday
Trending Stories
Gov. Cuomo explains criteria for reopening, announces 1 million NYers have been tested
Video
“Tiger King” star Carole Baskin tricked into fake interview with YouTubers posing as Jimmy Fallon
Video
Michigan security guard shot and killed after asking Family Dollar shopper to wear mask
Murder hornets have now entered the U.S. — and they could decimate the honeybee population
While numbers in Erie County are on a slight downward trend, May 15th reopening seems unlikely, Poloncarz says
Video
The face of Covid-19 : Lancaster woman remembers husband
Video
Western New York woman receives results of antibody test 11 days after she gave sample
Video
Watch News 4 Now
Stories of Service
Veteran Golfers Association at The Greenbrier
Video
Legendary Naval officer's son recalls resilient father
Video
Sen. Shelley Moore Capito thanks veterans
Video
Local therapeutic riding center helps veterans in need
Video
Veterans Voices: Citizen Sailor serves the community as a veteran of the newsroom and the Navy
Video
Johnnie Williams - Vietnam War to War on Terror
Video
Lee Mitchelson - Vietnam War
Video
Don't Miss
Some employees scared about working during coronavirus pandemic
A list of essential services defined by New York State
Video
Fantasy Island for sale, owners on the hook for undisclosed amount
Video
Ten years after North Collins torture-murder, family still seeking justice
Video
Peace Bridge traffic drops 38% since debate about building new one
Video
Attorney fires off letter to Gowanda residents seeking more complaints
Video
New video, sound shows chaos of City Grill murders
Video