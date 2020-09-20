Skip to content
News 4 Buffalo
Kenmore
63°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime
Call 4 Action
Coronavirus
Around New York
National
Your Election Headquarters
Return to Class
Child Victims Act
Mel’s Mutts
4 the Web Exclusive
Women Leading WNY
Hispanic Heritage Month
Good News With Gabby
Buffalo’s Best
Buffalo Behind the Scenes
NY Capitol News
Top Stories
Murkowski says she opposes filling Ginsburg’s Supreme Court seat before the election
Oklahoma senator wants to make attacks on law enforcement a hate crime
Franklinville boy’s wish to turn back yard into “Jurassic Farm” comes true thanks to Make-A-Wish
Gingerbread Oreos: Maybe the best way to kick off the holiday season
4 Warn Weather
Current Radar
Interactive Radar
Closings 4 You
Today’s Forecast
7-Day Forecast
Current Conditions
Marine Forecast
Canadian Conditions
Video
Sports
Buffalo Bills
NFL on CBS: “My Team” Campaign
Buffalo Sabres
UB Bulls
High School Sports
Scholar Athlete
NFL Draft
Chase for the Championship
Community
Contests
Buffalo’s Remarkable Women for 2020
Events Calendar
Make-A-Wish
The Mel Robbins Show
Pledge of Allegiance
4-Mented in WNY
Wake Up! Birthdays
Heroes 4 Buffalo
Buffalo Now
Walk MS
Help 4 Western New York
Saluting Seniors
Watch Live
Watch News 4 Now
Secondary Stream
Newsfeed Now
TV Listings
CW23
Live Traffic Map
Report It!
Found It On 4
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Register/Report Closing
News 4 Mobile Apps
Important FAQ for WIVB/WNLO Antenna Viewers
Captioning Concerns
Advertise With Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
holidays
Gingerbread Oreos: Maybe the best way to kick off the holiday season
Trending Stories
Buffalo Police arrest suspect in Niagara Square vandalism
Gallery
Restaurants near Riviera Theatre say business continues to take a hit with venue closed
Video
Watch News 4 Now
The Cereal Spot- Buffalo’s first cereal café- is ready to serve up some sweet nostalgia
Video
KeyBank encounters “further, unexpected delay” with Key2Benefits payments
Schumer proposes plan to forgive majority of NY’s student loan debt
A Cash App con that could wipe out your bank account
Video
Social workers speak out against Buffalo mayor’s plan to pair them with police officers
Video
Stories of Service
Veteran Golfers Association at The Greenbrier
Video
Legendary Naval officer's son recalls resilient father
Video
Sen. Shelley Moore Capito thanks veterans
Video
Local therapeutic riding center helps veterans in need
Video
Veterans Voices: Citizen Sailor serves the community as a veteran of the newsroom and the Navy
Video
Johnnie Williams - Vietnam War to War on Terror
Video
Lee Mitchelson - Vietnam War
Video
Don't Miss
Murkowski says she opposes filling Ginsburg’s Supreme Court seat before the election
Franklinville boy’s wish to turn back yard into “Jurassic Farm” comes true thanks to Make-A-Wish
Texas school district apologizes for ‘hero’ assignment listing accused Kenosha shooter
Oldest living Marine celebrates 107th birthday
Foot Locker turning U.S. stores into temporary voter registration sites
Video
Restaurants near Riviera Theatre say business continues to take a hit with venue closed
Video
Trump to Senate: Vote ‘without delay’ on his high court pick