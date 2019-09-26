Skip to content
News 4 Buffalo
Buffalo
68°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime
Call 4 Action
Erie County Executive Debate
Border Report Tour
NY Capitol News
Around New York
Child Victims Act
Mel’s Mutts
4 the Web Exclusive
Buffalo’s Best
National
What’s Trending
Health
Top Stories
Director of National Intelligence says whistleblower ‘did the right thing’
Top Stories
Niagara Falls Memorial going above and beyond to help those in need, outside of U.S. borders
Police: Grandview Heights man assaulted officer with spiked baseball bat
New charges: soldier from Conway in bomb plot wanted to set fire to home
Q&A: One year on, Khashoggi’s fiancee still seeking answers
4 Warn Weather
Current Radar
Interactive Radar
Closings and Delays
Today’s Forecast
7-Day Forecast
Current Conditions
Dew Point and Heat Index
Marine Forecast
Canadian Conditions
Video
Sports
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Sabres
UB Bulls
High School Sports
The Big Game
Community
Contests
Events Calendar
Hispanic Heritage Month
The Mel Robbins Show
Wake Up! Birthdays
Buffalo Now
Watch Live
Watch News 4 Now
Secondary Stream
TV Listings
CW23
Live Traffic Map
Report It!
Found It On 4
About Us
Meet the Team
Work For Us
Contact Us
Important FAQ for WIVB/WNLO Antenna Viewers
Captioning Concerns
Advertise With Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Search
Search
Search
jerry butler
TBT – Jerry Butler becomes first player to have 4 reception TDs in a game
Trending Stories
Woman chased, murdered inside McKinley Mall store believed by police to be targeted by ex-boyfriend
‘Textbook version of human trafficking’ nine different victims as Buffalo man is found guilty
Niagara Falls man appears in court after fatal stabbing at McKinley Mall
Watch News 4 Now
7-Day Forecast
Don't Miss
Tesla and Musk knew SolarCity was in financial dire straits before merger, unsealed court records allege
No shots, no school, but families find vaccinations hard to get
He bought $15 of gas, store withdrew $113 from bank account
City demolishes man’s home and business despite court order
Foul-mouthed encounter with police caught on video
Cracking Cajun crabs at Buffalo’s Crabman
Watch as Bills QB Josh Allen lifts spirits of twin boys whose dad died in crash