Breaking News
Breaking News
NY cases rise beyond 4,100 as Cuomo orders 75 percent of workforce to stay home
Closings
Closings
There are currently 392 active closings. Click for more details.
labor department
New York State Department of Labor website facing about 400 percent increase in logins due to coronavirus-related layoffs
Trending Stories
Positive COVID-19 cases now 29 in Erie County, new list of public exposure locations released
Video
NY cases rise beyond 4,100 as Cuomo orders 75 percent of workforce to stay home
Video
Social Security Commissioner says benefits will still be paid during pandemic
UPDATE: Total of 28 confirmed coronavirus cases in Erie County.
Video
List of local restaurants offering take out, delivery
What COVID-19 means for people with diabetes
Video
Watch News 4 Now
Daemen College student under coronavirus quarantine
Video
Stories of Service
Veteran Golfers Association at The Greenbrier
Legendary Naval officer's son recalls resilient father
Sen. Shelley Moore Capito thanks veterans
Local therapeutic riding center helps veterans in need
Veterans Voices: Citizen Sailor serves the community as a veteran of the newsroom and the Navy
Johnnie Williams - Vietnam War to War on Terror
Lee Mitchelson - Vietnam War
Don't Miss
Fantasy Island for sale, owners on the hook for undisclosed amount
Video
Ten years after North Collins torture-murder, family still seeking justice
Video
Peace Bridge traffic drops 38% since debate about building new one
Video
Attorney fires off letter to Gowanda residents seeking more complaints
Video
New video, sound shows chaos of City Grill murders
Video
Speed cameras: Will they be effective?
Video
Understaffed: nursing homes struggle to find workers
Video