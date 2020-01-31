Skip to content
News 4 Buffalo
Kenmore
31°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime
Call 4 Action
NY Capitol News
Around New York
Border Report Tour
Child Victims Act
Mel’s Mutts
4 the Web Exclusive
Women Leading WNY
Buffalo’s Best
National
What’s Trending
Top Stories
Large crowd remains outside Staples before Lakers’ game
Top Stories
FDA approves first peanut allergy treatment
Man sentenced to 190 years to life for molesting multiple children at in-home day care
All 9 victims of Kobe Bryant helicopter crash died from impact
Plastic bag loophole thwarts ban
4 Warn Weather
Current Radar
Interactive Radar
Closings 4 You
Today’s Forecast
7-Day Forecast
Current Conditions
Canadian Conditions
Winter Weather Special
Science With Stevie
Snowvember: Five Years Later
Video
Sports
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Sabres
UB Bulls
High School Sports
Scholar Athlete
The Big Game
Chase for the Championship
Big Race – Daytona
Community
Contests
Events Calendar
Blood Saves Lives Telethon
Hidden History: Black History Month
Remarkable Women
The Mel Robbins Show
4-Mented in WNY
Wake Up! Birthdays
Buffalo Now
Watch Live
Watch News 4 Now
Secondary Stream
TV Listings
CW23
Live Traffic Map
Report It!
Found It On 4
About Us
Meet the Team
Work For Us
Contact Us
Register/Report Closing
Closings 4 You Text Alerts
Important FAQ for WIVB/WNLO Antenna Viewers
Captioning Concerns
Advertise With Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
News 4 at 10 on CW23
lafayette brewing company
4-Mented in WNY: Lafayette Brewing Company
Trending Stories
Sabres fan planning protest against team
Watch News 4 Now
All 9 victims of Kobe Bryant helicopter crash died from impact
Niagara Falls police investigating after parents surround bus filled with children
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Child falls out of car on Bailey Avenue
Understaffed: nursing homes struggle to find workers
VIDEO: Little girl plays with ape at Buffalo Zoo
Man sentenced to 190 years to life for molesting multiple children at in-home day care
Stories of Service
Veteran Golfers Association at The Greenbrier
Legendary Naval officer's son recalls resilient father
Sen. Shelley Moore Capito thanks veterans
Local therapeutic riding center helps veterans in need
Veterans Voices: Citizen Sailor serves the community as a veteran of the newsroom and the Navy
Johnnie Williams - Vietnam War to War on Terror
Lee Mitchelson - Vietnam War
Don't Miss
Understaffed: nursing homes struggle to find workers
Marv Levy on the current state of the Bills and memories of the good old days
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Child falls out of car on Bailey Avenue
Drivers still failing the test in new 15-MPH zones near schools in Buffalo
Their home is posted on the web and strangers ask, where’s the insurance?
New York Utilities will pay you to save energy, save money, save the environment
Family upset after no bail set, suspect released in DWI crash that killed Buffalo State grad