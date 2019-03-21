Skip to content
News 4 Buffalo
Buffalo
69°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime
Call 4 Action
NY Capitol News
Around New York
D.C. Bureau
National
Buffalo’s Best
4 the Web Exclusive
The Highest Honor
What’s Trending
Mel’s Mutts
Health
Top Stories
Kivlehan powers Herd to 5-4 win over Pawtucket
Top Stories
Fire marshal: 11,000 chickens destroyed in overnight fire in NC
Crews battle fire at home on Beverly Road Thursday night
Nearly 300k people join group to storm Area 51 to find alien secrets
Hershey’s sued over White Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups
4 Warn Weather
Current Radar
Interactive Radar
Closings and Delays
Today’s Forecast
7-Day Forecast
Current Conditions
Marine Forecast
Canadian Conditions
Sports
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Sabres
UB Bulls
Scholar Athlete
Community
Contests
Events Calendar
Wake Up! Birthdays
East Side Festival
Fill the Backpack
Buffalo Now
Watch Live
Watch News 4 Now
Secondary Live Stream
TV Listings
CW23
Live Traffic Map
Report It!
Found It On 4
About Us
Meet the Team
Work For Us
Contact Us
Captioning Concerns
Advertise With Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Search
Search
Search
Luke Bronin
Basketball brings boost to Hartford businesses
Don't Miss
Is the state holding your money?
East Side Festival a monumental tribute to Central Terminal and generations of history
‘Free grant’ from the government cost him $600
Safe Act indictment dismissed in Chautauqua County Court
Family remembers father, just four months after his passing, during 11 Day Power Play
Couple ties the knot with Buffalove-themed wedding
31 dog-friendly patios in Buffalo