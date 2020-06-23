Skip to content
News 4 Buffalo
Kenmore
64°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime
Call 4 Action
Coronavirus
Around New York
Your Election Headquarters
Nursing Home Ratings in NY
Mel’s Mutts
4 the Web Exclusive
Women Leading WNY
Good News With Gabby
Buffalo’s Best
Buffalo Behind the Scenes
NY Capitol News
Top Stories
Chris Jacobs declares victory in both races in the 27th district
Top Stories
Teen helps push resolution for Black Lives Matter designation in Buffalo
Video
Broadway Market plans major changes for future growth
Video
Police officer involved in Breonna Taylor shooting fired
Baseball’s back: MLB sets 60-game sked, opens July 23 or 24
4 Warn Weather
Current Radar
Interactive Radar
Closings 4 You
Today’s Forecast
7-Day Forecast
Current Conditions
Marine Forecast
Canadian Conditions
Video
Sports
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Sabres
UB Bulls
High School Sports
Scholar Athlete
NFL Draft
Chase for the Championship
Masters Report
Community
Contests
Buffalo’s Remarkable Women for 2020
Events Calendar
The Mel Robbins Show
Pledge of Allegiance
4-Mented in WNY
Wake Up! Birthdays
Heroes 4 Buffalo
Buffalo Now
Walk MS
Help 4 Western New York
Stronger Together
Saluting Seniors
Watch Live
Watch News 4 Now
Secondary Stream
Newsfeed Now
TV Listings
CW23
Live Traffic Map
Report It!
Found It On 4
About Us
Meet the Team
Work For Us
Contact Us
Register/Report Closing
News 4 Mobile Apps
Important FAQ for WIVB/WNLO Antenna Viewers
Captioning Concerns
Advertise With Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Election
Election
See all elections happening today here.
Closings
Closings
There are currently 4 active closings. Click for more details.
missing kids
Mother of Idaho children whose remains were found believed kids were ‘zombies’
Trending Stories
Your Election Headquarters
Watch News 4 Now
Naked baby found in woods had meth in his system, skull fracture, broken leg
New York State releases Phase Four reopening guidelines for higher education institutions
Video
NYS releases Phase 4 reopening guidelines for colleges and universities
Video
FBI finds noose in Bubba Wallace’s stall placed there last year
Race for NY-27 will determine Collins’ replacement
Video
Buffalo woman who went to prison for murder as a teen fighting for early release
Video
Stories of Service
Veteran Golfers Association at The Greenbrier
Video
Legendary Naval officer's son recalls resilient father
Video
Sen. Shelley Moore Capito thanks veterans
Video
Local therapeutic riding center helps veterans in need
Video
Veterans Voices: Citizen Sailor serves the community as a veteran of the newsroom and the Navy
Video
Johnnie Williams - Vietnam War to War on Terror
Video
Lee Mitchelson - Vietnam War
Video
Don't Miss
Some employees scared about working during coronavirus pandemic
A list of essential services defined by New York State
Video
Fantasy Island for sale, owners on the hook for undisclosed amount
Live
Ten years after North Collins torture-murder, family still seeking justice
Video
Peace Bridge traffic drops 38% since debate about building new one
Video
Attorney fires off letter to Gowanda residents seeking more complaints
Video
New video, sound shows chaos of City Grill murders
Video