Skip to content
News 4 Buffalo
Buffalo
69°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime
Call 4 Action
NY Capitol News
Around New York
National
Buffalo’s Best
4 the Web Exclusive
The Highest Honor
What’s Trending
Mel’s Mutts
Health
Top Stories
Some skeptical as Trump prepares to visit sites of shootings
Top Stories
City of Buffalo Brings Police and Community Together During National Night Out Event
Niagara County to sue New York State over Green Light Law
Florida boy calls 911 to order pizza, gets lesson and a pie
Pet pantry provides peace of mind for animal lovers
4 Warn Weather
Current Radar
Interactive Radar
Closings and Delays
Today’s Forecast
7-Day Forecast
Current Conditions
Dew Point and Heat Index
Marine Forecast
Canadian Conditions
Sports
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Sabres
UB Bulls
Scholar Athlete
4 At The Fair
Community
Contests
Events Calendar
Wake Up! Birthdays
Buffalo Now
Watch Live
Watch News 4 Now
Secondary Live Stream
TV Listings
CW23
Live Traffic Map
Report It!
Found It On 4
About Us
Meet the Team
Work For Us
Contact Us
Important FAQ for WIVB/WNLO Antenna Viewers
Captioning Concerns
Advertise With Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
Our guide with crucial info for WIVB and WNLO viewers who watch via antenna
national night out
City of Buffalo Brings Police and Community Together During National Night Out Event
Trending Stories
Pet pantry provides peace of mind for animal lovers
Toilet explodes in Florida home during storm
Crews working to clean up and refill Como Lake in Lancaster
Air 4 Fair tour
Reward offered for husband as suspicious death of wife now murder case
Don't Miss
Kenmore woman dies after battle with West Nile virus
Her municipal housing apartment is making her sick
WNY teen shares the runway with big-name models for major fashion companies
Rolling Hills attracts the paranormal
Equifax breach: Check for exposed data, get $125
Volunteers working to keep the peace after Buffalo summer school dismisses at McKinley High School
Voter fraud tops concerns with Green Light law