Skip to content
News 4 Buffalo
Buffalo
70°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime
Call 4 Action
Erie County Executive Debate
NY Capitol News
Around New York
Child Victims Act
Mel’s Mutts
4 the Web Exclusive
Buffalo’s Best
National
What’s Trending
Health
Top Stories
Two rescued from boat fire
Top Stories
Get paid $1,300 to watch 13 Stephen King movies by Halloween
High school football game canceled after cheerleaders punished for Trump sign
Furtastic Adopt-A-Thon helps pets find fur-ever home
Democrats blast latest Trump crisis. But what will they do?
4 Warn Weather
Current Radar
Interactive Radar
Closings and Delays
Today’s Forecast
7-Day Forecast
Current Conditions
Dew Point and Heat Index
Marine Forecast
Canadian Conditions
Video
Sports
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Sabres
UB Bulls
High School Sports
The Big Game
Community
Contests
Events Calendar
Hispanic Heritage Month
The Mel Robbins Show
Wake Up! Birthdays
Buffalo Now
Watch Live
Watch News 4 Now
Secondary Stream
TV Listings
CW23
Live Traffic Map
Report It!
Found It On 4
About Us
Meet the Team
Work For Us
Contact Us
Important FAQ for WIVB/WNLO Antenna Viewers
Captioning Concerns
Advertise With Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Search
Search
Search
reinhart
Olofsson’s two goals powers Sabres past Leafs
Trending Stories
Timeline: Case of three missing people and toddler found safe has gripped community
Olofsson’s two goals powers Sabres past Leafs
Watch News 4 Now
New rules at New Era Field
High school football game canceled after cheerleaders punished for Trump sign
Don't Miss
He bought $15 of gas, store withdrew $113 from bank account
City demolishes man’s home and business despite court order
Foul-mouthed encounter with police caught on video
Mother of 2002 murder victim speaks on convicted killer getting parole
Cracking Cajun crabs at Buffalo’s Crabman
Make-A-Wish Radiothon raises a record $300,000
Watch as Bills QB Josh Allen lifts spirits of twin boys whose dad died in crash