News
Local News
Crime
Call 4 Action
Coronavirus
Around New York
Child Victims Act
Nursing Home Ratings in NY
Mel’s Mutts
4 the Web Exclusive
Women Leading WNY
Buffalo’s Best
Buffalo Behind the Scenes
Border Report Tour
NY Capitol News
Top Stories
Gilead CEO says coronavirus drug remdesivir could reach patients within days
Top Stories
Hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19 continue to decline in NYS; lessons to learn from the virus
Video
Sen. Romney proposes $12 per hour raise for essential workers
Virus restrictions stymie signature-gathering campaigns
CBS News poll: Elizabeth Warren tops Democrats’ wish list for Biden’s vice president
4 Warn Weather
Current Radar
Interactive Radar
Closings 4 You
Today’s Forecast
7-Day Forecast
Current Conditions
Canadian Conditions
Science With Stevie
Video
Sports
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Sabres
UB Bulls
High School Sports
Scholar Athlete
NFL Draft
Chase for the Championship
Masters Report
Community
Contests
Buffalo’s Remarkable Women for 2020
Events Calendar
The Mel Robbins Show
Pledge of Allegiance
4-Mented in WNY
Wake Up! Birthdays
Heroes 4 Buffalo
Buffalo Now
Walk MS
Help 4 Western New York
Saluting Seniors
Watch Live
Watch News 4 Now
Secondary Stream
TV Listings
CW23
Live Traffic Map
Report It!
Found It On 4
About Us
Meet the Team
Work For Us
Contact Us
Register/Report Closing
News 4 Mobile Apps
Important FAQ for WIVB/WNLO Antenna Viewers
Captioning Concerns
Advertise With Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Coronavirus
Coronavirus
New York schools to stay closed through remainder of academic year
1
of
/
2
Coronavirus
Here is a list of essential services in NYS
2
of
/
2
There are currently 279 active closings. Click for more details.
remdesivir
Gilead CEO says coronavirus drug remdesivir could reach patients within days
Trending Stories
Murder hornets have now entered the U.S. — and they could decimate the honeybee population
A few spotty showers tonight; below normal temperatures next week
Video
4 Warn Weather
U.S. Border Patrol agent, marina owner rescue 88-year-old man from Niagara River in Grand Island
Video
Hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19 continue to decline in NYS; lessons to learn from the virus
Video
Buffalo police shut down East St. bar; SLA investigating
Video
Buffalo man charged with murder following fatal stabbing on Elmwood Avenue in North Buffalo
Video
Open 4 Business: List of local restaurants offering take out, delivery
Stories of Service
Veteran Golfers Association at The Greenbrier
Video
Legendary Naval officer's son recalls resilient father
Video
Sen. Shelley Moore Capito thanks veterans
Video
Local therapeutic riding center helps veterans in need
Video
Veterans Voices: Citizen Sailor serves the community as a veteran of the newsroom and the Navy
Video
Johnnie Williams - Vietnam War to War on Terror
Video
Lee Mitchelson - Vietnam War
Video
Don't Miss
Some employees scared about working during coronavirus pandemic
A list of essential services defined by New York State
Video
Fantasy Island for sale, owners on the hook for undisclosed amount
Video
Ten years after North Collins torture-murder, family still seeking justice
Video
Peace Bridge traffic drops 38% since debate about building new one
Video
Attorney fires off letter to Gowanda residents seeking more complaints
Video
New video, sound shows chaos of City Grill murders
Video