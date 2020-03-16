Skip to content
More than 1,300 cases of coronavirus confirmed in NY
Number of COVID-19 cases in Erie County rises to 11
Erie County Clerk provides update on steps taken to combat spread of COVID-19
News 4 at 5
There are currently 399 active closings.
Restaurant closures
State closing restaurants and bars hits local business owners hard
Video
Trending Stories
Watch News 4 Now
More than 1,300 cases of coronavirus confirmed in NY
Video
Number of COVID-19 cases in Erie County rises to 11, new case confirmed in Wyoming County
Video
State closes restaurants, bars, more as NY cases rise to 950; remaining schools to close
Video
List of local restaurants offering take out
Wegmans changes hours again in response to COVID-19 outbreak
Gov. Cuomo announces paid sick leave bill for ‘immediate assistance’ to those impacted by COVID-19
Thousands flock to Florida beaches, ignoring coronavirus concerns
Stories of Service
Veteran Golfers Association at The Greenbrier
Legendary Naval officer's son recalls resilient father
Sen. Shelley Moore Capito thanks veterans
Local therapeutic riding center helps veterans in need
Veterans Voices: Citizen Sailor serves the community as a veteran of the newsroom and the Navy
Johnnie Williams - Vietnam War to War on Terror
Lee Mitchelson - Vietnam War
Don't Miss
Fantasy Island for sale, owners on the hook for undisclosed amount
Video
Ten years after North Collins torture-murder, family still seeking justice
Video
Peace Bridge traffic drops 38% since debate about building new one
Video
Attorney fires off letter to Gowanda residents seeking more complaints
Video
New video, sound shows chaos of City Grill murders
Video
Speed cameras: Will they be effective?
Video
Understaffed: nursing homes struggle to find workers
Video