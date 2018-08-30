Skip to content
News 4 Buffalo
Buffalo
66°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime
Call 4 Action
NY Capitol News
Around New York
D.C. Bureau
National
Buffalo’s Best
4 the Web Exclusive
The Highest Honor
What’s Trending
Mel’s Mutts
Health
Top Stories
New 4-way controlled stop being installed in East Aurora
Top Stories
The Latest: Trump renews attacks on 4 congresswomen
The Latest: WHO assessing if Ebola outbreak global emergency
Biden cancer nonprofit suspends operations indefinitely
2 firefighters injured while responding to Gelston St. fire
4 Warn Weather
Current Radar
Interactive Radar
Closings and Delays
Today’s Forecast
7-Day Forecast
Current Conditions
Marine Forecast
Canadian Conditions
Sports
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Sabres
UB Bulls
Scholar Athlete
Community
Contests
Events Calendar
Wake Up! Birthdays
East Side Festival
Fill the Backpack
Buffalo Now
Watch Live
Watch News 4 Now
Secondary Live Stream
TV Listings
CW23
Live Traffic Map
Report It!
Found It On 4
About Us
Meet the Team
Work For Us
Contact Us
Captioning Concerns
Advertise With Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Search
Search
Search
Rod Streater
Buffalo Kickoff LIVE: Players to Watch Bills Vs. Bears
Don't Miss
No mail for two months, disaster averted
Niagara Falls girl with cerebral palsy wins big at beauty pageant
Is the state holding your money?
‘Free grant’ from the government cost him $600
Couple ties the knot with Buffalove-themed wedding
32 dog-friendly patios in Buffalo
City of Tonawanda bans dogs at public events