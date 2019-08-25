Skip to content
News 4 Buffalo
Buffalo
65°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime
Call 4 Action
Child Victims Act
NY Capitol News
Around New York
National
Buffalo’s Best
4 the Web Exclusive
The Highest Honor
What’s Trending
Mel’s Mutts
Health
Top Stories
Filming of “A Quiet Place 2” continues in Western New York
Top Stories
Man dies after Niagara Falls crash
Car hit by train in Genesee County
Tropical Storm Dorian strengthens as it moves west
Community rallies around young boy fighting cancer
4 Warn Weather
Current Radar
Interactive Radar
Closings and Delays
Today’s Forecast
7-Day Forecast
Current Conditions
Dew Point and Heat Index
Marine Forecast
Canadian Conditions
Sports
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Sabres
UB Bulls
Scholar Athlete
Ready 4 School
Community
Contests
Events Calendar
Wake Up! Birthdays
Buffalo Now
Watch Live
Watch News 4 Now
Secondary Live Stream
TV Listings
CW23
Live Traffic Map
Report It!
Found It On 4
About Us
Meet the Team
Work For Us
Contact Us
Important FAQ for WIVB/WNLO Antenna Viewers
Captioning Concerns
Advertise With Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
Running With the Bulls – UB Football season preview at 5:30
roster cuts
Roster battles heat up as regular season approaches
Trending Stories
Man dies after Niagara Falls crash
Car hit by train in Genesee County
Rochester falls into 2nd worst place for black people to live
Connect Life hosts blood drive
Former school custodian will start this school year as principal
Don't Miss
How much privacy should consumers have to give up for a credit card?
Who pays when a city-owned tree damages your house?
How does a priest get reinstated with three allegations of sexual abuse and a failed polygraph?
What’s in Poloncarz’s book detailing stadium lease negotiations with the Bills?
Friend describes ‘very happy couple’ before Cheektowaga tragedy
Kenmore woman dies after battle with West Nile virus
Her municipal housing apartment is making her sick