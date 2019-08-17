Skip to content
News 4 Buffalo
Buffalo
75°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime
Call 4 Action
Child Victims Act
NY Capitol News
Around New York
National
Buffalo’s Best
4 the Web Exclusive
The Highest Honor
What’s Trending
Mel’s Mutts
Health
Top Stories
July was the hottest month ever recorded on Earth
Top Stories
Video: 35th Annual Scottish Festival
Woman thought she had kidney stones, gave birth to triplets
Firefighter and homeowner hurt in house fire
Illinois becomes first state to require insurers pay for EpiPens for children
Child Victims Act
4 Warn Weather
Current Radar
Interactive Radar
Closings and Delays
Today’s Forecast
7-Day Forecast
Current Conditions
Dew Point and Heat Index
Marine Forecast
Canadian Conditions
Sports
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Sabres
UB Bulls
Scholar Athlete
Community
Contests
Events Calendar
Wake Up! Birthdays
Buffalo Now
Watch Live
Watch News 4 Now
Secondary Live Stream
TV Listings
CW23
Live Traffic Map
Report It!
Found It On 4
About Us
Meet the Team
Work For Us
Contact Us
Important FAQ for WIVB/WNLO Antenna Viewers
Captioning Concerns
Advertise With Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Search
Search
Search
Sabres50
Sabres Past and Present Reminisce Ahead of 50th Season
‘A’ to ‘B’: Allen to Beasley proving to be a great connection
Trending Stories
Woman thought she had kidney stones, gave birth to triplets
New Jersey nurse loses license after stabbing autistic teen with syringes
Four black teens fundraising for their high school football team held at gunpoint by white woman
How much privacy should consumers have to give up for a credit card?
Mother of girl injured in hit-and-run that killed family dog: ‘I just want to find the person who did this’
Don't Miss
Who pays when a city-owned tree damages your house?
How does a priest get reinstated with three allegations of sexual abuse and a failed polygraph?
What’s in Poloncarz’s book detailing stadium lease negotiations with the Bills?
Friend describes ‘very happy couple’ before Cheektowaga tragedy
Walk down aisle of memories with both owners of since-closed Niagara Falls bridal shop
Kenmore woman dies after battle with West Nile virus
Her municipal housing apartment is making her sick