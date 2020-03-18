Skip to content
Case of coronavirus in Niagara County contracted by 42-year-old woman with compromised immune system
Governor Cuomo says workforce needs to be reduced by half as number of positive coronavirus cases increases to over 2,300
sales tax
Amid restaurant shutdowns, New York State Restaurant Association asks state to delay sales tax payment
Trending Stories
Watch News 4 Now
First dog that tested positive for coronavirus dies in Hong Kong
One Amherst man who tested positive for coronavirus shares his story
Video
Nine additional positive coronavirus cases confirmed in Erie County
Video
Gov. Cuomo directs temporary closure of malls, amusement parks, and bowling alleys
List of local restaurants offering take out
Case of coronavirus in Niagara County contracted by 42-year-old woman with compromised immune system
Video
What COVID-19 means for people with diabetes
Video
Stories of Service
Veteran Golfers Association at The Greenbrier
Legendary Naval officer's son recalls resilient father
Sen. Shelley Moore Capito thanks veterans
Local therapeutic riding center helps veterans in need
Veterans Voices: Citizen Sailor serves the community as a veteran of the newsroom and the Navy
Johnnie Williams - Vietnam War to War on Terror
Lee Mitchelson - Vietnam War
Don't Miss
Fantasy Island for sale, owners on the hook for undisclosed amount
Video
Ten years after North Collins torture-murder, family still seeking justice
Video
Peace Bridge traffic drops 38% since debate about building new one
Video
Attorney fires off letter to Gowanda residents seeking more complaints
Video
New video, sound shows chaos of City Grill murders
Video
Speed cameras: Will they be effective?
Video
Understaffed: nursing homes struggle to find workers
Video