Skip to content
News 4 Buffalo
Kenmore
79°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime
Call 4 Action
Coronavirus
Around New York
Your Election Headquarters
Nursing Home Ratings in NY
Mel’s Mutts
4 the Web Exclusive
Women Leading WNY
Good News With Gabby
Buffalo’s Best
Buffalo Behind the Scenes
NY Capitol News
Top Stories
Bolsonaro becomes ‘poster boy’ for unproven virus treatment
Top Stories
4 great white sharks detected near Rhode Island shore
State Police investigating body found in Buckhorn Island State Park
Video
Blake Shelton concert coming to Transit Drive-In
Lawsuit filed against the state on behalf of thousands of gym owners in the state
Video
4 Warn Weather
Current Radar
Interactive Radar
Closings 4 You
Today’s Forecast
7-Day Forecast
Current Conditions
Marine Forecast
Canadian Conditions
Video
Sports
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Sabres
UB Bulls
High School Sports
Scholar Athlete
NFL Draft
Chase for the Championship
Masters Report
Community
Contests
Buffalo’s Remarkable Women for 2020
Events Calendar
The Mel Robbins Show
Pledge of Allegiance
4-Mented in WNY
Wake Up! Birthdays
Heroes 4 Buffalo
Buffalo Now
Walk MS
Help 4 Western New York
Stronger Together
Saluting Seniors
Watch Live
Watch News 4 Now
Secondary Stream
Newsfeed Now
TV Listings
CW23
Live Traffic Map
Report It!
Found It On 4
About Us
Meet the Team
Work For Us
Contact Us
Register/Report Closing
News 4 Mobile Apps
Important FAQ for WIVB/WNLO Antenna Viewers
Captioning Concerns
Advertise With Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
News 4 at 11
Closings
Closings
There are currently 3 active closings. Click for more details.
school reopen
Cuomo gives timeline for the decision on schools reopening
Video
Trending Stories
Watch News 4 Now
Lawsuit filed against the state on behalf of thousands of gym owners in the state
Video
Erie County Executive has harsh words for New Era following news of layoffs at Buffalo headquarters
Video
Gov. Cuomo details plan for decision on reopening schools
Video
Erie County Department of Health cites 9 businesses for violating Covid-19 guidelines
Video
Local leaders react to Gov. Cuomo’s announcement on schools reopening
Video
What the records of a Buffalo Police Lieutenant are revealing about his history on the force
Video
3 more states added to NY travel advisory
Video
Stories of Service
Veteran Golfers Association at The Greenbrier
Video
Legendary Naval officer's son recalls resilient father
Video
Sen. Shelley Moore Capito thanks veterans
Video
Local therapeutic riding center helps veterans in need
Video
Veterans Voices: Citizen Sailor serves the community as a veteran of the newsroom and the Navy
Video
Johnnie Williams - Vietnam War to War on Terror
Video
Lee Mitchelson - Vietnam War
Video
Don't Miss
Some employees scared about working during coronavirus pandemic
A list of essential services defined by New York State
Video
Fantasy Island for sale, owners on the hook for undisclosed amount
Live
Ten years after North Collins torture-murder, family still seeking justice
Video
Peace Bridge traffic drops 38% since debate about building new one
Video
Attorney fires off letter to Gowanda residents seeking more complaints
Video
New video, sound shows chaos of City Grill murders
Video