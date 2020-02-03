Skip to content
News 4 Buffalo
Kenmore
36°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime
Call 4 Action
NY Capitol News
Around New York
Border Report Tour
Child Victims Act
Mel’s Mutts
4 the Web Exclusive
Women Leading WNY
Buffalo’s Best
National
What’s Trending
Top Stories
Infant in ICU after ingesting meth, couple arrested
Top Stories
Niagara Falls’ Rock Burger to open multiple new locations
Four UB students remain hospitalized after collision with Amherst police car
Starpoint School Board expresses concern and opposition to planned 900 acre solar project
More former Tesla workers confirm hostile workplace at Buffalo facility
4 Warn Weather
Current Radar
Interactive Radar
Closings 4 You
Today’s Forecast
7-Day Forecast
Current Conditions
Canadian Conditions
Winter Weather Special
Science With Stevie
Snowvember: Five Years Later
Video
Sports
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Sabres
UB Bulls
High School Sports
Scholar Athlete
The Big Game
Chase for the Championship
Big Race – Daytona
Community
Contests
Events Calendar
Hidden History: Black History Month
Remarkable Women
The Mel Robbins Show
Pledge of Allegiance
4-Mented in WNY
Wake Up! Birthdays
Buffalo Now
Watch Live
Watch News 4 Now
Secondary Stream
TV Listings
CW23
Live Traffic Map
Report It!
Found It On 4
About Us
Meet the Team
Work For Us
Contact Us
Register/Report Closing
Closings 4 You Text Alerts
Important FAQ for WIVB/WNLO Antenna Viewers
Captioning Concerns
Advertise With Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Search
Search
Search
Closings
Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.
Services for the Blind
WNY radio station looking to boost audience ten fold in two years
Trending Stories
Niagara Falls’ Rock Burger to open multiple new locations
More former Tesla workers confirm hostile workplace at Buffalo facility
The week starts mild; Impactful storm late week
Family asks for video footage of alleged incident involving bus aide and toddler
What is Buffalo’s best spa or salon?
Watch News 4 Now
Story of survival: Buffalo woman shot in face publishes book
WATCH: 10 most memorable Super Bowl halftime shows of all time
Stories of Service
Veteran Golfers Association at The Greenbrier
Legendary Naval officer's son recalls resilient father
Sen. Shelley Moore Capito thanks veterans
Local therapeutic riding center helps veterans in need
Veterans Voices: Citizen Sailor serves the community as a veteran of the newsroom and the Navy
Johnnie Williams - Vietnam War to War on Terror
Lee Mitchelson - Vietnam War
Don't Miss
More former Tesla workers confirm hostile workplace at Buffalo facility
Understaffed: nursing homes struggle to find workers
‘Same old Bills’? Dion Dawkins says he and the Mafia shnow better
Marv Levy on the current state of the Bills and memories of the good old days
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Child falls out of car on Bailey Avenue
Drivers still failing the test in new 15-MPH zones near schools in Buffalo
Their home is posted on the web and strangers ask, where’s the insurance?