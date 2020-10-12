Skip to content
News 4 Buffalo
Kenmore
61°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime
Call 4 Action
Coronavirus
Around New York
National
Your Election Headquarters
Return to Class
Child Victims Act
Mel’s Mutts
4 the Web Exclusive
Women Leading WNY
Hispanic Heritage Month
Good News With Gabby
Buffalo’s Best
Buffalo Behind the Scenes
NY Capitol News
News 4 Investigates
Top Stories
Judge: NY’s ejection from trusted traveler program was wrong
Girl Scouts of WNY launch anti-racism patch
Video
Cottonelle recalls flushable wipes due to possible bacterial contamination
Herbert Kretzmer, lyricist of Les Miserables, dead at 95
4 Warn Weather
Current Radar
Interactive Radar
Closings 4 You
Today’s Forecast
7-Day Forecast
Current Conditions
Marine Forecast
Canadian Conditions
Video
Sports
Buffalo Bills
NFL on CBS: “My Team” Campaign
Buffalo Sabres
UB Bulls
High School Sports
Scholar Athlete
NFL Draft
Chase for the Championship
Community
Contests
Light the Night
Men Who Cook
Buffalo’s Remarkable Women for 2020
Events Calendar
Make-A-Wish
The Mel Robbins Show
Pledge of Allegiance
4-Mented in WNY
Wake Up! Birthdays
Heroes 4 Buffalo
Buffalo Now
Walk MS
Help 4 Western New York
Saluting Seniors
Watch Live
Watch News 4 Now
Secondary Stream
Newsfeed Now
TV Listings
CW23
Live Traffic Map
Report It!
Found It On 4
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Register/Report Closing
News 4 Mobile Apps
Important FAQ for WIVB/WNLO Antenna Viewers
Captioning Concerns
Advertise With Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
Snoop
Snoop Dogg: ‘Drop those ballots like they’re hot’ in your local drop box
Video
Trending Stories
Watch News 4 Now
First lady: Barron Trump positive for COVID, no symptoms
Accused Kenosha gunman won’t face charges in Illinois
Supreme Court Justice Mark Grisanti shoves officer in video
Video
Hundreds of cars ignite during fire at junkyard in Yorkshire
Video
Warrant issued for man charged with hate crime after he fails to appear in court
Video
LIVE: Day 3 of Supreme Court confirmation hearings: Amy Coney Barrett returns for final round of questioning
Live
Lockport HS student tests positive for COVID-19
Don't Miss
First lady: Barron Trump positive for COVID, no symptoms
Cottonelle recalls flushable wipes due to possible bacterial contamination
Accused Kenosha gunman won’t face charges in Illinois
Cynthia Herriott-Sullivan sworn in as first female Rochester Police Chief in RPD history
Video
Amy Coney Barrett’s notepad goes viral after senators find out it is blank
Video
KeyBank Center to host first and second rounds of NCAA basketball tournament in 2026
Video
Supreme Court Justice Mark Grisanti shoves officer in video
Video