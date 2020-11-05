Skip to content
News 4 Buffalo
Buffalo
41°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime
Call 4 Action
Coronavirus
Around New York
National
Your Election Headquarters
Return to Class
Child Victims Act
Mel’s Mutts
4 the Web Exclusive
Women Leading WNY
Hispanic Heritage Month
Good News With Gabby
Buffalo’s Best
Buffalo Behind the Scenes
NY Capitol News
News 4 Investigates
Top Stories
UK warns of ‘bumpy’ post-Brexit transition despite deal
Saudi women’s rights activist sentenced to nearly 6 years
After naming bombing suspect, focus turns to motive
Senate calls special session on eviction moratorium
4 Warn Weather
Current Radar
Interactive Radar
Closings 4 You
Today’s Forecast
7-Day Forecast
Current Conditions
Marine Forecast
Canadian Conditions
Tower Cam
Video
Sports
Buffalo Bills
NFL on CBS: “My Team” Campaign
Buffalo Sabres
UB Bulls
High School Sports
Scholar Athlete
NFL Draft
Chase for the Championship
Community
Contests
Remarkable Women
Veterans Voices
Coats 4 Kids
Events Calendar
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
Make-A-Wish
The Mel Robbins Show
Pledge of Allegiance
4-Mented in WNY
Wake Up! Birthdays
Heroes 4 Buffalo
Buffalo Now
Walk MS
Help 4 Western New York
Saluting Seniors
Watch Live
Watch News 4 Now
Secondary Stream
Newsfeed Now
TV Listings
CW23
Live Traffic Map
Report It!
Found It On 4
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Register/Report Closing
News 4 Mobile Apps
Important FAQ for WIVB/WNLO Antenna Viewers
Captioning Concerns
Advertise With Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
speed camera
Speed camera errors cause issues for community, council members
Video
Mayor Byron Brown defends decision to veto changes to Buffalo school zone camera program
Video
Trending Stories
Watch News 4 Now
Trump signs coronavirus stimulus package and government-funding measure
Video
Buffalo native in critical condition after Las Vegas shooting
Video
Enjoyable day today, wind and mixed showers for Monday
Video
Investigation underway after cat was abandoned by owner outside Ten Lives Club for over an hour
Video
Bills Super Fan will run Marathon at Gillette Stadium for Oishei
Video
4 Warn Weather
NWS: Buffalo region sets new daily snowfall record at 18.4 inches
Don't Miss
Holiday travelers grapple with health department paperwork as they arrive at Buffalo-Niagara International Airport
Video
Lackawanna pastor prepares to serve on New York Vaccine Equity Task Force
Video
Poloncarz: 665 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Erie County, 70 deaths
Erie County Auto Bureaus in Cheektowaga, Tonawanda will be closed Saturday due to weather
Buffalo Bills perform “12 Days of Christmas”
Video
“Do Not Drink” water advisory lifted for Village of Mayville
Video
Buffalo Police investigating deadly motorcycle crash on Route 198 at I-190 split
Video