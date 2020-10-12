Skip to content
News 4 Buffalo
Kenmore
66°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime
Call 4 Action
Coronavirus
Around New York
National
Your Election Headquarters
Return to Class
Child Victims Act
Mel’s Mutts
4 the Web Exclusive
Women Leading WNY
Hispanic Heritage Month
Good News With Gabby
Buffalo’s Best
Buffalo Behind the Scenes
NY Capitol News
News 4 Investigates
Top Stories
Trump’s physician says president tested negative for COVID-19
View from the air shows Genesee County plane crash scene
Video
CA Republican Party admits it owns unofficial, ‘illegal’ ballot drop boxes
LIVE: Biden campaigns in Ohio, Trump to hold rally in Florida
Live
4 Warn Weather
Current Radar
Interactive Radar
Closings 4 You
Today’s Forecast
7-Day Forecast
Current Conditions
Marine Forecast
Canadian Conditions
Video
Sports
Buffalo Bills
NFL on CBS: “My Team” Campaign
Buffalo Sabres
UB Bulls
High School Sports
Scholar Athlete
NFL Draft
Chase for the Championship
Community
Contests
Light the Night
Men Who Cook
Buffalo’s Remarkable Women for 2020
Events Calendar
Make-A-Wish
The Mel Robbins Show
Pledge of Allegiance
4-Mented in WNY
Wake Up! Birthdays
Heroes 4 Buffalo
Buffalo Now
Walk MS
Help 4 Western New York
Saluting Seniors
Watch Live
Watch News 4 Now
Secondary Stream
Newsfeed Now
TV Listings
CW23
Live Traffic Map
Report It!
Found It On 4
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Register/Report Closing
News 4 Mobile Apps
Important FAQ for WIVB/WNLO Antenna Viewers
Captioning Concerns
Advertise With Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
Speed zone cameras
Some school zone speed cameras are being activated Tuesday
Video
Trending Stories
Watch News 4 Now
COVID-19 violations found at The Great Pumpkin Farm
Video
Secondary Stream
Few showers early this week; eyeing more significant cold late week
Video
WNY sees highest number of hospitalized COVID patients since June on Saturday
Can’t find your favorite soda at the store? Here’s why
4 Warn Weather
Trump’s physician says president tested negative for COVID-19
Don't Miss
Trump’s physician says president tested negative for COVID-19
CA Republican Party admits it owns unofficial, ‘illegal’ ballot drop boxes
LIVE: Biden campaigns in Ohio, Trump to hold rally in Florida
Live
Governor Cuomo not interested in Attorney General job under Biden
Snoop Dogg: ‘Drop those ballots like they’re hot’ in your local drop box
Video
Apple event could include smaller iPhone, 5G announcement
With ‘Finger Lickin’ Good’ gone, KFC debuts new signature sauce