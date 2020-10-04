Skip to content
News 4 Buffalo
Kenmore
63°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime
Call 4 Action
Coronavirus
Around New York
National
Your Election Headquarters
Return to Class
Child Victims Act
Mel’s Mutts
4 the Web Exclusive
Women Leading WNY
Hispanic Heritage Month
Good News With Gabby
Buffalo’s Best
Buffalo Behind the Scenes
NY Capitol News
Top Stories
NTSB urged to send staffer to prominent attorney crash site
‘Made In America’ week: Trump recognizes nation’s workers
Video
U.S. Senate floor activity rescheduled, but Supreme Court nominee hearing to continue
What will happen to the debates? Trump’s diagnosis throws schedule into limbo
4 Warn Weather
Current Radar
Interactive Radar
Closings 4 You
Today’s Forecast
7-Day Forecast
Current Conditions
Marine Forecast
Canadian Conditions
Video
Sports
Buffalo Bills
NFL on CBS: “My Team” Campaign
Buffalo Sabres
UB Bulls
High School Sports
Scholar Athlete
NFL Draft
Chase for the Championship
Community
Contests
Buffalo’s Remarkable Women for 2020
Events Calendar
Make-A-Wish
The Mel Robbins Show
Pledge of Allegiance
4-Mented in WNY
Wake Up! Birthdays
Heroes 4 Buffalo
Buffalo Now
Walk MS
Help 4 Western New York
Saluting Seniors
Watch Live
Watch News 4 Now
Secondary Stream
Newsfeed Now
TV Listings
CW23
Live Traffic Map
Report It!
Found It On 4
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Register/Report Closing
News 4 Mobile Apps
Important FAQ for WIVB/WNLO Antenna Viewers
Captioning Concerns
Advertise With Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
St Bonaventure
St. Bonaventure suspends 21 students for violating COVID compact
Trending Stories
Cellino confirms Steve Barnes, niece die in Genesee County plane crash
Video
SNL jokes about Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis; Jim Carrey debuts as Biden
Video
NTSB urged to send staffer to prominent attorney crash site
Governor Cuomo provides Sunday coronavirus update for NYS
Cloudy with isolated showers today, some sunshine back early this week
Video
Bishop-Timon reflects on passing of alumnus Steve Barnes
Buffalo’s legal community reacts to the loss of prominent attorney Steve Barnes
Video
‘I’m starting to feel good’: Trump releases 4-minute video from hospital
Video
Don't Miss
NTSB urged to send staffer to prominent attorney crash site
Cineworld may close US and UK theaters after Bond film delay
St. Bonaventure suspends 21 students for violating COVID compact
What is dexamethasone? What we know about Trump’s latest treatment
SNL jokes about Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis; Jim Carrey debuts as Biden
Video
Discharge possible Monday: 4 things we’ve learned about Trump’s medical status
‘I’m starting to feel good’: Trump releases 4-minute video from hospital
Video