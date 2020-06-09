Skip to content
News 4 Buffalo
Kenmore
83°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime
Call 4 Action
Coronavirus
Around New York
Nursing Home Ratings in NY
Mel’s Mutts
4 the Web Exclusive
Women Leading WNY
Good News With Gabby
Buffalo’s Best
Buffalo Behind the Scenes
Border Report Tour
NY Capitol News
Top Stories
Dunkirk Police searching for 85-year-old woman
Top Stories
U.S. Marine veteran stands outside in the heat for hours with the words “I can’t breathe” taped over his mouth
Chautauqua county executive says BLM protests are creating a critical dialogue with the community
Video
After several weeks of restrictions, camping at state park campgrounds is being fully reopened
Video
Cracker Barrel testing sale of alcohol for first time ever
Video
4 Warn Weather
Current Radar
Interactive Radar
Closings 4 You
Today’s Forecast
7-Day Forecast
Current Conditions
Canadian Conditions
Science With Stevie
Video
Sports
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Sabres
UB Bulls
High School Sports
Scholar Athlete
NFL Draft
Chase for the Championship
Masters Report
Community
Contests
Buffalo’s Remarkable Women for 2020
Events Calendar
The Mel Robbins Show
Pledge of Allegiance
4-Mented in WNY
Wake Up! Birthdays
Heroes 4 Buffalo
Buffalo Now
Walk MS
Help 4 Western New York
Stronger Together
Saluting Seniors
Watch Live
Watch News 4 Now
Secondary Stream
TV Listings
CW23
Live Traffic Map
Report It!
Found It On 4
About Us
Meet the Team
Work For Us
Contact Us
Register/Report Closing
News 4 Mobile Apps
Important FAQ for WIVB/WNLO Antenna Viewers
Captioning Concerns
Advertise With Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
NYS releases guidelines for restaurants, personal care services
Closings
Closings
There are currently 270 active closings. Click for more details.
us coast guard
Coast Guard seizes $408 million worth of cocaine, marijuana
Trending Stories
Trump claims 75-year-old Buffalo protester “could be an ANTIFA provocateur” as man remains hospitalized
Video
NYS releases guidelines for restaurants, personal care services
Video
Viral video from Niagara Falls shows another side of how police serve and protect
Video
Buffalo police dispatcher suspended after controversial social media post
Video
Gov. Cuomo says NY will pass “most aggressive reforms”
Video
Hot and humid Wednesday with scattered showers and thunderstorms
Video
Watch the special election debate on News 4
Video
List of restaurants open for patio dining
Video
Stories of Service
Veteran Golfers Association at The Greenbrier
Video
Legendary Naval officer's son recalls resilient father
Video
Sen. Shelley Moore Capito thanks veterans
Video
Local therapeutic riding center helps veterans in need
Video
Veterans Voices: Citizen Sailor serves the community as a veteran of the newsroom and the Navy
Video
Johnnie Williams - Vietnam War to War on Terror
Video
Lee Mitchelson - Vietnam War
Video
Don't Miss
Some employees scared about working during coronavirus pandemic
A list of essential services defined by New York State
Video
Fantasy Island for sale, owners on the hook for undisclosed amount
Live
Ten years after North Collins torture-murder, family still seeking justice
Video
Peace Bridge traffic drops 38% since debate about building new one
Video
Attorney fires off letter to Gowanda residents seeking more complaints
Video
New video, sound shows chaos of City Grill murders
Video