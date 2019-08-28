Skip to content
News 4 Buffalo
Buffalo
75°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime
Call 4 Action
Child Victims Act
NY Capitol News
Around New York
National
Buffalo’s Best
4 the Web Exclusive
The Highest Honor
What’s Trending
Mel’s Mutts
Health
Top Stories
Advocates calling on lawmakers to fund gun control research
Top Stories
Questions after US turns away Palestinian Harvard freshman
Dorian becomes hurricane near Virgin Islands
Wife and child of Tampa Bay Rays minor league pitcher believed to be among victims of Pittsylvania County triple murder
Best apps to get kids ready for the new school year
4 Warn Weather
Current Radar
Interactive Radar
Closings and Delays
Today’s Forecast
7-Day Forecast
Current Conditions
Dew Point and Heat Index
Marine Forecast
Canadian Conditions
Sports
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Sabres
UB Bulls
Scholar Athlete
Ready 4 School
Community
Contests
Events Calendar
Wake Up! Birthdays
Buffalo Now
Watch Live
Watch News 4 Now
Secondary Live Stream
TV Listings
CW23
Live Traffic Map
Report It!
Found It On 4
About Us
Meet the Team
Work For Us
Contact Us
Important FAQ for WIVB/WNLO Antenna Viewers
Captioning Concerns
Advertise With Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Search
Search
Search
west seneca east football
State championship loss motivates 2019 West Seneca East
Tweets by News 4 Buffalo
Trending Stories
Dorian becomes hurricane near Virgin Islands
Children born to US service members overseas will no longer be granted automatic citizenship
Priest placed on administrative leave by Buffalo Diocese as initial inquiry wraps
Teen boy who admitted to raping Niagara-Wheatfield classmate will be on interim probation for 12 months
4-year-old dies in apparent accidental drowning in Genesee County
Don't Miss
Watch as Bills QB Josh Allen lifts spirits of twin boys whose dad died in crash
How much privacy should consumers have to give up for a credit card?
Who pays when a city-owned tree damages your house?
How does a priest get reinstated with three allegations of sexual abuse and a failed polygraph?
Friend describes ‘very happy couple’ before Cheektowaga tragedy
Kenmore woman dies after battle with West Nile virus
Her municipal housing apartment is making her sick