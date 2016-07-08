Skip to content
News 4 Buffalo
Buffalo
79°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime
Call 4 Action
Child Victims Act
NY Capitol News
Around New York
National
Buffalo’s Best
4 the Web Exclusive
The Highest Honor
What’s Trending
Mel’s Mutts
Health
Top Stories
Active shooter stopped by deputies after firing at grocery customers
Top Stories
Bill would require NY schools to teach the meaning of hate symbols
Sister: Earnhardt Jr. ‘safe’ after plane crash in Tennessee
Duck slide, woo-ooh
Attorney: Officials force-feeding immigrant on hunger strike
Child Victims Act
4 Warn Weather
Current Radar
Interactive Radar
Closings and Delays
Today’s Forecast
7-Day Forecast
Current Conditions
Dew Point and Heat Index
Marine Forecast
Canadian Conditions
Sports
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Sabres
UB Bulls
Scholar Athlete
Community
Contests
Events Calendar
Wake Up! Birthdays
Buffalo Now
Watch Live
Watch News 4 Now
Secondary Live Stream
TV Listings
CW23
Live Traffic Map
Report It!
Found It On 4
About Us
Meet the Team
Work For Us
Contact Us
Important FAQ for WIVB/WNLO Antenna Viewers
Captioning Concerns
Advertise With Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
As Child Victims Act window opens, lawsuits are being filed. Read them here.
Live Now
Live Now
Our guide with crucial info for WIVB and WNLO viewers who watch via antenna
Taste B4 The Taste
Joe’s Crab Shack shows winning healthy option on Wake Up!
Trending Stories
Report: Earnhardt Jr., wife OK after small plane crash in Tennessee
Nearly 50 pounds of marijuana packed into spare tires seized at Rainbow Bridge
Sabres announce switch to Royal Blue uniforms for 2020-2021 season
Two priests placed on administrative leave, as Diocese of Buffalo announces investigation
Walls going up at second local Chick-fil-A in Cheektowaga
Don't Miss
Who pays when a city-owned tree damages your house?
How does a priest get reinstated with three allegations of sexual abuse and a failed polygraph?
What’s in Poloncarz’s book detailing stadium lease negotiations with the Bills?
Friend describes ‘very happy couple’ before Cheektowaga tragedy
Walk down aisle of memories with both owners of since-closed Niagara Falls bridal shop
Kenmore woman dies after battle with West Nile virus
Her municipal housing apartment is making her sick