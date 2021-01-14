Big Game Bound Week 19: NFL Divisional Round preview

(NEXSTAR) — On the Week 19 episode of “Big Game Bound,” we’re getting you ready for the NFL Divisional Round.

Host Jack Doles talks to our correspondents in Kansas City, Cleveland, New Orleans, Green Bay and Buffalo.

Jarrett Payton names his MVP and picks the teams he thinks will play in the upcoming Super Bowl in Tampa.

And our Big Guest is a guy who became an instant legend in Cleveland: “A Guy Named Blake.” We’ll go one-on-one with Browns’ offensive lineman Blake Hance, who met most of his teammates right before the Browns took the field against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“Big Game Bound,” hosted by WOOD TV8 Sports Director Jack Doles, streams every Thursday at 1 p.m. ET during the NFL season. If you can’t watch the stream live, you can watch episodes on demand by clicking here.