Big Game Bound Week 7: Life without Luck, QB debate in Carolina

Today’s episode of “Big Game Bound” streams above at 1 p.m. ET. If you’re viewing this on the news app, tap here to watch the video.

(NEXSTAR) — It’s Week 7 of “Big Game Bound,” and this week we’re talking about surprise quarterback performances. We highlight the Indianapolis Colts ahead of their big matchup with the Houston Texans. How have they been able to survive without Andrew Luck? And is there a discussion to be had in Carolina? Are the Panthers close to cutting ties with Cam Newton, the former NFL MVP?

Also this week, we’re breaking down a huge clash in the NFC: the Chicago Bears host the New Orleans Saints. Our Nexstar insiders dive deeper into what’s causing the Bears to sputter early in the season. Can the Saints keep the momentum going as they play without long-time, all-star quarterback Drew Brees?

On this week’s episode, which streams exclusively on Nexstar Nation websites starting at 1 p.m. ET, we’ll have:

A one-on-one with Fox NFL analyst Mark Schlereth. He talks about his career and the transition from the field to the TV studio.

What’s with all the flags? Former NFL player Ty Hallock shares his beef with the NFL officiating, and the missed calls that cost the Detroit Lions a victory over the Green Bay Packers.

How can you pull off that blockbuster trade in your fantasy football league? Bob Harris from footballdiehards.com gives you some keys to success and answers viewer questions ahead of their Week 7 matchups.

