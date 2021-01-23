Buffalo Bills arrive in Kansas City ahead of AFC Championship

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Buffalo Bills landed at Kansas City International Airport Saturday ahead of their AFC Championship matchup with the Chiefs.

The team took two planes out of Buffalo Niagara International Airport, the first of which departed at about 1:32 p.m. EST.

Buffalo is seeking their first Super Bowl title in their franchise’s history and have to defeat the defending champions to get there.

The Chiefs are one game away from defending their title in Tampa and are coming off a close victory against Cleveland that saw Patrick Mahomes take a hit in the third quarter that put him in concussion protocol.

Kickoff for the AFC Championship is set to be at 6:40 p.m. EST on Sunday.

The winner of the Sunday’s championship game will face the winner of the NFC Championship between Tampa Bay and Green Bay in Super Bowl LV.