Gronk tells health care workers they’re going to the Super Bowl

(WIVB) — Western New York native Rob Gronkowski has won three Super Bowls in his 10-year NFL career.

And on Sunday, “Gronk” will hit the field to play in the big game for the fifth time. This time, however, he’s doing so in a Tampa Bay Buccaneers jersey.

Gronk can be quite a character, but this week, he got to use his unique personality in a really good way. He had the pleasure of telling four health care workers in Tampa that they’re getting a free ticket to Super Bowl 55.

The NFL is giving each team tickets to hand out to four vaccinated health care workers who have been working on the front lines of the pandemic. The Bills gave out their tickets last month.