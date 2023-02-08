NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell attends the Pro Bowl Games skills events, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, in Henderson, Nev. (Gregory Payan/AP Images for NFL)

PHOENIX (WIVB) — NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell will hold his pre-Super Bowl media availability on Wednesday, with the big game just days away.

There’s potential that Goodell could discuss further updates on the new Buffalo Bills stadium or thoughts on Bills and Sabres owner Kim Pegula.

He is scheduled to talk to the media beginning around 1:30.