What does it cost to get a Super Bowl ad on the air?

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It’s both the biggest sporting event of the year, and the biggest TV event of the year. So, how much does it cost to get an ad running during the Super Bowl?

Friday morning on Wake Up!, Rich Herbeck from Agency 15, a local marketing and advertising company, shared some interesting facts about commercials during the big game.

This year’s competition, taking place February 13, will pit the Los Angeles Rams against the Cincinnati Bengals.