Buffalo’s Hot Dog Hopeful

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — News 4’s Josh Reed sat down with Buffalo’s Ronnie Hartman to talk about his participation in the annual Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating contest that takes place on July 4th on Coney Island, New York. Here’s the coverastion:

Josh Reed: Hanging out with Buffalo’s own Ronny Hartman as he gets set to compete in the Nathan’s hot dog eating contest on the 4th of July on Coney Island. What better way to celebrate than to hang out here at Ted’s and have a couple hot dogs. What’s the most you’ve been able to knock back?))

Hartman: The most I’ve knocked back is 35 hot dogs.

Josh: At what point in your life do you go, you know what’s a good idea, how many hot dogs can I possibly eat in 10 minutes?

Hartman: It’s a talent I discovered right before I deployed for Afghanistan, I got a two weeks notice that I was going to deploy so I was like, well let me see if I can do one of those restaurant challenges and I knocked out a seven pound pizza, so I thought maybe I’m alright at this.

Josh: A lot of people would say hot dog eating is not a sport, what would you say to those people?

Hartman: They’re crazy. If they new the amount that we train, the amount of effort we put in, the hard work that a contest is, and the physical toll that i puts on your body, there’s no doubt in my mind that it’s a sport. I’m just a competitive person, there’s nothing else in the world that I’m the 25th best in, and I train and I would like to one day be the best in the world at this.